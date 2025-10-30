How Will Bears Adding Former Lions Safety Impact Division Race?
The Chicago Bears currently sit third in the NFC North with a record of 4-3.
Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is quite familiar with former Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
When the 27-year-old became available, Detroit's division rival made the decision to add him to the active 53-man roster.
Chicago has been solid at forcing takeaways (16), but the defense overall is middle of the pack, through the first half of the 2025 season.
Gardner-Johnson has developed a reputation of being undisciplined, both on and off the field.
Now reunited with a familiar coaching staff, the versatile defender is looking forward to assisting in any way possible.
"Sometimes it’s not about being the star of the team. Sometimes it’s about being the guy that get things done the right way and helping guys get things done the right way," said Gardner-Johnson. "Being on a Super Bowl team last year, you could see how guys go about things and being able to adapt and adjust to the game and really just teaching, being a student of the game as the game go on."
Reporters asked about his recent issues with both the Eagles and Texans.
"I don’t feel like I'm instigating on the field," Gardner-Johnson said. "But if you take it that way, it’s just being a fiery player and ready to compete and win."
Gardner-Johnson is close with Allen, and the expectation is for the Bears to deploy him at nickel cornerback, with the hopes of seeing improvements in pass defense.
"We went out to ball together in New Orleans and the motto was the same. He cared for me as a player, as a person," said Gardner-Johnson. "At that the time, I was younger and the message was always the same. So, coming here, he understands what I can do."
He also has familiarity and an ally in head coach Ben Johnson, being that both spent time in Motown.
The veteran defender expressed he has already been welcomed by several teammates, indicating just how solid the Bears locker room is at this point of the season.
"Coming to a locker room with veteran presence, I can adapt easily, and understand that if I need help I can go ask. I think that's the biggest thing he taught me in the first three years was that if you need help, ask the guys around you," said Gardner-Johnson. "Go to your teammates. Shoutout to KB (Byard), (Jaquan) Brisker, and Grady Jarrett, who came up to me. Guys like that, it just backs up what he says. It's a great locker room and guys are really helping me."
Detroit (5-2) is currently in a battle at the top of the division with the Green Bay Packers (5-1-1). The two teams again face off in the regular-season finale in Week 18.
Dan Campbell's squad was victorious, 52-21, in Week 2. While, the Bears have not been serious division contenders in several seasons, it is expected the team will steadily improve throughout the second half of the season.
Chicago will become a formidable in the future, but this season, Detroit has their sites set on winning the Lombardi Trophy.
If history repeats itself, Gardner-Johnson may not even be on the Bears' roster by the time the two teams play again.