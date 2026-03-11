How Detroit Lions Could Allocate More NFL Salary Cap Space

The Detroit Lions have offiically added $32 million in new salary cap space.

Restructuring the contract of veteran quarterback Jared Goff ties the team to the former No. 1 overall pick for more than just the 2026 season.

While their have been rumblings from some supporters about moving on from Goff, it is simply not going to happen anytime soon.

Is it time to land Maxx Crosby after the stunning news he is headed back to the Las Vegas Raiders?

Well, that still is not likely going to be the plan. Trey Hendrickson just landed a lucrative four-year, $112 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

Here is how some of the monies added are set to be allocated.

The 2026 draft class should cost approximately $12.7 million in cap space. Detroit is on the hook for the contracts of Malcolm Rodriguez, Rock Ya-Sin, Cade Mays, Larry Borom, Isiah Pacheco and Teddy Bridgewater.

Those figures will steadily be released in the coming days. The team must also pay for the practice squad, which consists of 16 players.

Traditionally, the team likes to keep 15-20 million that is set aside for a rainy day, emergency signings that are needed to take place during the season.

As Detroit Football Network explained, "Among them are the pending addition of a draft class, with a combined cap hit of more than $5 million for the first and second-round picks. Then there’s all the regular season obligations, which include a 16-man practice squad, two extra roster spots (only 51 players count toward the cap calculation during the offseason), and a rainy day fund to replace injured players. Those veteran minimum deals add up.

"A couple years back, I asked a member of the front office how much of a buffer do the Lions like to carry into the season and they told me $20-25 million. Could it reasonably be a lower figure? Sure. But that’s the organization’s operational preference."

Also, Holmes is interested in signing four key contributors to contract extensions, including Jahmyr Gibbs, Jack Campbell, Brian Branch and Sam LaPorta.

So, while the new monies sound exciting, if the team restructures Amon-Ra St. Brown and/or Penei Sewell, that might truly signal the possibility of a major free agent splash signing.

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel.