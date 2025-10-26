How Lions Can Improve Usage of Jameson Williams
1.) What is the biggest area Lions must improve in the second half of the 2025 season?
Christian Booher: I’d like to see the Lions be more consistent on both sides of the ball. Defensively, Kelvin Sheppard has been excellent as the coordinator, but the group is still working on starting faster. In doing so, the Lions could experience even more success.
Offensively, I'd enjoy watching the team find new ways to get Jameson Williams involved in the action, as well as their split in action for Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. In doing so, they can mitigate potentially overworking one of their two backs.
Vito Chirco: I'd like to see the Lions get a bit better at stopping the pass in the second half of the season. And some of that is predicated upon Detroit getting healthier, and getting several key pieces of the secondary back in the coming weeks (i.e. Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph, Avonte Maddox and D.J. Reed).
I'd also like to see the Lions find a way to get Jameson Williams more involved in the passing game on a weekly basis. Jared Goff and the offense are already performing at a very high level. But, if they can incorporate Williams a bit more, I think it would allow Detroit to become nearly unstoppable.
2.) Who are you excited to see return in the second half?
Booher: I'm really excited to see D.J. Reed get back into action whenever he's able to return to the field. I thought he was really solid for the defense prior to his injury, and would be a nice return for Detroit's defense. Granted, the Lions made do against the Buccaneers with a host of unsung heroes, but at some point Reed will need to be back and at his best.
Chirco: It's easy to say D.J. Reed and the various defensive backs that are currently out due to injury. However, I'm going to say EDGE Marcus Davenport and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.
They both have had a difficult time staying healthy in recent memory. But when healthy, I believe they both can be valuable pieces for defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's unit. And Davenport, specifically, would add some much-needed depth to the Lions’ pass-rushing department.
3.) How could you see the Lions improving how they use Jameson Williams?
Booher: I think Williams can be a factor in the run game on reverses and other unique looks. I also think Williams could be a player who benefits from running more intermediate routes in an effort to get in front of the safeties tracking him downfield. Williams hasn't had the flashiest start to the season efficiency wise, but simply his presence causes him to get extra attention from opponents.
Chirco: I believe the Lions will make a concerned effort to get Williams more involved early and often, starting in Week 9 vs. the Vikings. I also would like to see offensive coordinator John Morton give the fourth-year pro more downfield chances, especially on play-action passes.
Williams hasn't consistently stuffed the stat sheet thus far this season. Yet, he's still a superbly-gifted athlete, equipped with elite speed and game-changing after-the-catch ability. Now the onus will be on Morton to make him a more active member of Detroit's weekly offensive gameplan.
4.) How concerned are you about the offensive line?
Booher: I think the offensive line is a work in progress, and the learning curve it takes to get a player acclimated cannot be overstated. Tate Ratledge and Christian Mahogany continue to learn on the fly after being thrust into starter opportunities, and I think the group will be playing its best ball by the time the regular season begins.
Chirco: At this present juncture, I'm not as worried as some. As long as Tate Ratledge and Christian Mahogany keep developing, I think the line will be good enough. However, I am concerned a bit about the health of Taylor Decker. I feel like he's going to have a tough time holding up until the end of the season. And if he goes down at left tackle for a significant period of time, it will greatly decrease the Lions’ chances of making a deep run this postseason.
5.) What are your early thoughts about the Vikings game?
Booher: I'm very intrigued by the matchup, as it could serve as J.J. McCarthy's first game back from an ankle injury. McCarthy was very inconsistent in his first two appearances, but has all the necessary intangible tools and led a game-winning fourth-quarter drive.
Detroit has the talent advantage in the trenches, but the Vikings have that array of wide receivers. If Jared Goff can once again pick apart Brian Flores' defense, it could wind up being another big showing from the veteran passer. If not, though, it will be a long Monday.
Chirco: I keep hearing that J.J. McCarthy will be making his return in Week 9 against the Lions. And if he does, I think he'll be in for a world of trouble against Aidan Hutchinson and Detroit's pass-rushing unit. I don't believe McCarthy is quite ready to play at the NFL level. And subsequently, I believe that Kelvin Sheppard's unit will feast on the second-year quarterback in this divisional affair.
Coming off the bye, I believe that the Lions will be rejuvenated and ready to go for Kevin O'Connell's squad.