How Much Salary Cap Space Do Lions Have After Signing DE?
The Detroit Lions added some weight to its future salary cap books recently, but there remains room for a team to make a short-term move in 2025.
Entering November, the Lions have the fourth-most cap space amongst NFL teams for the 2025 season with $25,483,545 available. As a result, the team has the available funds to make a push at a rental player who is only under contract through the end of this season.
The team’s cap situation is more grim in 2026, as the team has just $2,555,337 according to OverTheCap, and this amount hadn’t been updated as of Friday to reflect the contract signed by Aidan Hutchinson which reportedly carries $25 million in new money for that season.
Because the salary cap situation could be somewhat dire next season, the Lions could be looking to roll over a significant portion of their funds from this season into next, which would allow them to restock their books somewhat.
Detroit has had to add money to its cap totals throughout the regular season, particularly with injury mandated signings of players such as cornerbacks Nick Whiteside and Arthur Maulet, defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson and safeties Erick Hallett and Nick Whiteside. All five of those players’ respective cap numbers rest below $1 million.
Detroit currently has $31,916,094 in dead money, which has been increased by the decision to waive Kingsley Eguakun, Ty Summers and Loren Strickland in recent weeks.
The Lions also have $3,602,610 committed to their practice squad, with cornerback Tre Flowers being the highest-paid member of the group at $324,444.
Ultimately, the Lions do indeed have the funds to add a significant player at the trade deadline if general manager Brad Holmes sees fit. However, the allure of rolling over some of their available funds into next season could benefit the team down the road, as there are several impending extension for recent draft picks such as Jahmyr Gibbs, Brian Branch, Jack Campbell and Sam LaPorta.
Detroit can keep Gibbs and Campbell under team control through 2027 by picking up their fifth-year options as 2023 first-round picks, but do not have that luxury with Branch and LaPorta.
Detroit has already committed close to $1 billion dollars in contracts to their stars spread out over the next several seasons, with Holmes cleverly balancing the books between front-loaded and back-loaded contracts.
With the team fully committed to chasing a championship, the moves made by Holmes and company at the deadline and beyond will carry heavy stakes.