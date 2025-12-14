Lions' Week 15 Depth Chart Features New Starters in Secondary

The Detroit Lions are headed to SoFi Stadium for a showdown with the Los Angeles Rams that features heavy playoff implications.

Injuries will be a factor, as Detroit will be without three starters in the secondary. Against one of the NFL's best offenses, the Lions will be looking for answers from within.

Here's a look at Detroit's depth chart for their Week 15 matchup with the Rams.

Quarterback

Starter: Jared Goff

Backup: Kyle Allen

Goff has gone 2-1 in three matchups against his former team, including the Wild Card matchup two years ago. Now, he returns to SoFi Stadium for the first time since his first year with the Rams.

Running back

Starter: Jahmyr Gibbs

Backup: David Montgomery

Reserves: Jacob Saylors, Sione Vaki (Questionable, Thumb)

The Lions have made a more pronounced commitment to Gibbs as the lead back, as he's played at least 66 percent of the snaps in each of the last four games. That means less work for Montgomery, though he did flash in a big way with a 35-yard touchdown run last week against the Cowboys.

Wide receivers

Starters: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa

Backups: Kalif Raymond (Questionable, Ankle), Tom Kennedy, Dominic Lovett

Raymond could be on track to return after a two-game absence, but his role may be smaller given the performances of TeSlaa and Kennedy. TeSlaa now has four touchdowns on eight catches after scoring in each of the last two games, while Kennedy has earned the right to be the team's kick returner after some big plays in that aspect of the game.

Tight end

Starter: Anthony Firkser

Backup: Shane Zylstra

Reserve: Giovanni Ricci (Practice squad elevation)

Inactive: Sam LaPorta (Injured reserve), Brock Wright (Injured reserve)

The Lions parted ways with Hayden Rucci, which left them with just one tight end on the active roster before Saturday. They activated Shane Zylstra off of injured reserve, and elevated Giovanni Ricci from the practice squad to give the team reinforcements.

Offensive line

Starters: Taylor Decker (LT, Questionable, Shoulder), Kayode Awosika (LG, Questionable, Foot), Graham Glasgow (C), Tate Ratledge (RG), Penei Sewell (RT)

Backups: Dan Skipper (T), Trystan Colon (C/G), Miles Frazier (G), Michael Niese (C/G)

Inactive: Christian Mahogany (Injured reserve), Giovanni Manu (Injured reserve), Colby Sorsdal (Injured reserve), Jamarco Jones (Injured reserve)

Injuries have created some questions, particularly at the left guard position. Awosika was out last week, and Colon and Frazier split reps in his place. If Awosika can't go, expect more of the same with a potential rotation between Colon and Frazier.

Defensive line

Starters: DJ Reader (NT), Alim McNeill (3T)

Backups: Roy Lopez, Tyleik Williams

Reserves: Tyler Lacy, Mekhi Wingo

Inactive: Levi Onwuzurike (Reserve/PUP)

Not much will change this week on the interior, as the Lions have developed a nice rotation amidst their top four in this area. McNeill has been giving the team a heavy workload of snaps, while Williams has also developed into a consistent contributor.

EDGE

Starters: Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport

Backups: Al-Quadin Muhammad, Tyrus Wheat

Inactive: Josh Paschal (NFI)

Though Hutchinson and Davenport are the starters, expect a heavy dose of Muhammad throughout the afternoon. He's now the team leader in sacks with a career-best nine, and could be a big part of the team's plan to attack Matthew Stafford.

Linebackers

Starters: Alex Anzalone (WILL), Jack Campbell (MIKE), Derrick Barnes (SAM)

Backups: Trevor Nowaske, Malcolm Rodriguez, Grant Stuard

Inactive: Zach Cunningham (Injured reserve), Ezekiel Turner (Injured reserve)

There's been little variance in snap distribution at this position throughout the year, with the biggest change as of late being Nowaske being the first linebacker off the bench. Rodriguez has gotten a small workload, with most of his attention going to special teams.

Cornerbacks

Starters: D.J. Reed, Amik Robertson

Backups: Arthur Maulet, Rock Ya-Sin

Reserves: Khalil Dorsey, Nick Whiteside

Inactive: Terrion Arnold (Injured reserve), Ennis Rakestraw (Injured reserve)

Maulet is back with the organization amidst a number of injuries, and could be in line to be the team's nickel cornerback option. His familiarity and experience with the organization from early in the year will pay dividends.

Safety

Starters: Avonte Maddox, Erick Hallett (Practice squad elevation)

Backups: Daniel Thomas, Jalen Mills

Inactive: Kerby Joseph (Out, Knee), Brian Branch (Injured reserve), Dan Jackson (Injured reserve)

Branch was placed on injured reserve Saturday, while Joseph remains sidelined with a nagging knee injury after suffering a setback. As a result, the Lions will rely on some combination of Maddox, Hallett, Thomas and Mills. Hallett was elevated from the practice squad, while Mills was acquired off of waivers earlier this week.

Specialists

Kicker: Jake Bates

Punter: Jack Fox

Long-snapper: Hogan Hatten

Kick returners: Tom Kennedy, Jacob Saylors

Punt returners: Kalif Raymond

The biggest special teams development is the performance of Kennedy, who has averaged 33.5 yards per kick return and 21.5 yards per punt return over the last two games. If Raymond is healthy, he'll take back the punt return duties but Kennedy will likely be in action on kick returns.

