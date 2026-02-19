Intriguing Guard With Ties to Drew Petzing Set to Become Free Agent

The Detroit Lions have a need on the interior offensive line, and a potential solution has become available.

On Wednesday, longtime Cleveland Browns starting guard Wyatt Teller announced on social media that he would not be returning to the team and will become a free agent.

"I wish things were different and this is hard to put into words. When Buffalo traded me to Cleveland seven years ago, I never could have imagined how much this city would mean to me," Teller wrote. "Ultimately, the Browns took a chance on me that changed the trajectory of my life forever. To the most loyal fans in the NFL, I hope y'all know that you have made a mark on my family's life forever. I proposed to Carly on the 50 yard line at the stadium, bought our first home here, and proudly welcomed both of our babies to the world in Cleveland."

Teller has had an illustrious career with the Browns after being traded from Buffalo in 2019. He has become one of the most decorated offensive linemen in the league, earning Second Team All-Pro honors twice and Pro Bowl recognition three times.

In addition to filling a need, Teller has a tie to the Lions through newly hired offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. Prior to going to Arizona to become the team's offensive coordinator, Petzing spent three years on staff with the Cleveland Browns during Teller's tenure with the team.

Petzing spent his first two seasons with the Browns as the team's wide receivers coach from 2020-21 before taking over the quarterback room for a year. Teller earned Second Team All-Pro honors in each of Petzing's first two seasons, and Pro Bowl honors in 2021 and 2022.

The Lions' offensive line was dealt a heavy blow last season when center Frank Ragnow retired, leaving a big vacancy at the pivot position. The Lions drafted Tate Ratledge in the second round and, while he played plenty of center in training camp, he started every game at right guard.

Ratledge and third-year pro Christian Mahogany appear to be the duo that the Lions will enter next season anticipating to start. However, acquiring a player like Teller could have plenty of benefits. For starters, it would give the otherwise young group a dependable veteran voice.

Additionally, center Graham Glasgow's future with the team is uncertain. He is reportedly mulling retirement, and a decrease in performance makes him a potential cap casualty with the Lions currently in the negatives for cap space.

By signing Teller, the Lions could move Ratledge to center and have a multi-time All-Pro take over at the guard position. Teller has played right guard, which is where Ratledge suited up last season as a rookie.

While this could bring some growing pains with Ratledge playing a new position, Teller pairing with multi-year All-Pro Penei Sewell would give the team an excellent right side of the line.

Teller could command a hefty price tag in free agency given his credentials, but there are a couple of concerns that teams could have at this stage of his career. The 31-year-old is coming off a calf injury that ended his season in Week 17.

If the Lions se fit to add a veteran to the interior offensive line, Teller seems like a convienient choice given his career body of work and ties to Petzing.

