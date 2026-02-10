Pros and Cons of Detroit Lions Signing Free Agent TE David Njoku

The likelihood of tight end David Njoku returning to the Cleveland Browns is slim.

This week, the 29-year-old shared his current plan is to sign elsewhere in free agency, when the opportunity presents itself in early March.

Njoku shared on social media, "Cleveland, first off I love you. These 9 years have been a beautiful journey. I’m am so grateful for all the memories we shared together. Thank you to The Haslams, Andrew Berry and the whole browns organization for everything!! All my teammates I shared the battle with I’m so grateful for you guys. The time for me to find a new home has come and all I can think of is just the gratefulness in my heart. The city of Cleveland will forever be home #ChiefOut."

Since 2017, the veteran tight end has recorded 384 receptions for 4,062 yards and 34 touchdowns. Through 118 games, which included a total of 88 starts, Njoku ranks as third on the all-time list of Browns pass-catchers.

His current market value is for a two-year free agent contract worth $19,982,600, which carries an annual average value of $9,991,300 per season.

Last season, the former first-round draft pick saw his numbers dip, as the team turned to rookie Harold Fannin Jr. instead. In his first season with the team, Fannin Jr. recorded 72 receptions for 731 yards and six touchdowns.

Njoku is ranked as the 41st-best free agent this offseason, via CBS Sports.

While he is still known as a reliable pass-catcher, Njoku has missed game action the past two seasons dealing with injuries. In fact, he has missed at least five games in both 2024 and 2025.

With Detroit hiring a new offensive coordinator in Drew Petzing, it makes sense for the team to invest more in the tight end position.

It is expected the team will line up a little more in 12 and 13 personnel. Detroit did add Thomas Gordon to a futures contract and still have Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright under contract.

His cost may be prohibitive and there are a handful of draft prospects general manager Brad Holmes may consider targeting.

If the cost can remain affordable, Njoku is a player Detroit should at least inquire about.

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel.

Additional reading from Detroit Lions OnSI