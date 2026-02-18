4 Mid-Tier Free Agents Who Make Most Sense for Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions don’t need to win the offseason with splashy, headline-grabbing contracts.

General manager Brad Holmes has built this roster by finding value — players who outperform their price tags.

If Detroit wants to stay aggressive without breaking the bank, targeting mid-tier free agents is the most sensible approach.

With that said, here are four mid-tier free agents who make the most sense for the Lions.

C Cade Mays, Carolina Panthers

While Mays didn’t open the 2025 season as Carolina’s starter at center, he seized the job in Week 2 after an injury to Austin Corbett and never relinquished it.

Even when Corbett returned later in the year, Mays held onto the starting role, logging 793 offensive snaps, the most of his four-year career.

Over the last two seasons, Mays has played more than 1,200 snaps at center, and has quietly developed into one of the more dependable interior pass-protectors in football.

He’s allowed just 21 pressures and zero sacks across 756 pass-blocking snaps during that span. Plus, his 98.6 pass-blocking efficiency rating, calculated by Pro Football Focus, was tied for ninth among qualifying centers in 2025.

For comparison, Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum, one of the best players available in this year's free agent class, finished 30th in EFF (97.2), permitting 26 pressures and two sacks across 536 pass-blocking snaps this past season.

According to Spotrac, Mays is expected to land a three-year contract worth approximately $12.3 million this offseason.

To me, Mays would be a more-than-worthwhile investment. He'd be a significant upgrade over Graham Glasgow, and would undoubtedly stabilize the middle of the Lions’ offensive line.

He should be a top target of Holmes and Detroit’s front office this offseason.

S Coby Bryant, Seattle Seahawks

The Lions direly need depth at safety, and Bryant would certainly fill the need.

Originally drafted as a cornerback in 2022, Bryant has transitioned primarily to safety over the last two seasons. That positional flexibility should intrigue Detroit defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard.

Over the past two seasons, Bryant has posted a 72.7 overall PFF grade, and has been particularly effective against the run, recording an 80.9 run-defense grade since 2024.

Bryant played a massive role during Seattle’s Super Bowl run in 2025, logging 1,163 snaps throughout the regular season and the playoffs. That kind of workload proves durability and reliability – two traits valued by Detroit.

He turns just 27 in March, meaning his best football could still be ahead of him.

Per Spotrac, he's expected to land a contract worth $14.3M annually this offseason.

While that’s a notable investment, Bryant’s versatility and experience in multiple defensive roles could make him worth the price.

EDGE Jadeveon Clowney, Dallas Cowboys

The proof is in the numbers: Clowney can still make an impact as a pass-rusher.

While Clowney has bounced around the league, playing on seven teams the last eight years, the production hasn’t dipped.

Over the last three seasons, Clowney owns an 83.2 cumulative PFF grade while averaging 589 snaps per season.

Additionally, in 2025 with Dallas, his 19.1 percent pressure rate ranked behind only Micah Parsons and Will Anderson Jr. for the league lead. That’s certainly elite company.

Detroit doesn’t necessarily need Clowney to be “the guy.”

With Aidan Hutchinson leading the pass-rush, Clowney could serve as a high-end complement to the Pro Bowler, benefitting from one-on-one matchups opposite him.

Even better: Spotrac projects Clowney to land a one-year deal worth around $5.7 million

Subsequently, he'd be an extremely cost-effective signing for Detroit, helping increase the productivity of the team's pass-rush unit.

CB Roger McCreary, Los Angeles Rams

Cornerback remains a position of need for Detroit, particularly in the slot.

McCreary, 26, offers inside-outside versatility and starting upside. Over his four-year career, he owns a 70.0 overall PFF grade, including a 68.7 coverage mark.

After joining the Rams midseason, he elevated his play, recording a 79.4 coverage grade and tying for fourth among slot corners with 6.9 snaps per target. That kind of efficient play definitely would be welcomed in Detroit’s secondary.

Spotrac projects the defensive back to land a two-year deal worth roughly $6.2M a season on the open market. For that price, I believe that McCreary would be well worth the investment for the cornerback-needy Lions.

