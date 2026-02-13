NFL Makes Unpopular Decision About Detroit Lions Team Report Card

The NFL has sent a memorandum to each team, including the Detroit Lions, regarding a grievance against the National Football League Players Association.

In the past few seasons, there has been a significant amount of publicity surrounding team report cards.

Certain aspects of how organizations function have embarrassed teams, including poor grades for certain facilities, nutrition options and feelings about the locker room and ownership.

According to the memo, the NFLPA has lost the grievance filed and has now been prohibited from publishing or publicly disclosing the results of future player report cards.

"We are pleased to report that the NFL prevailed in the grievance filed against the NFL Players Association, challenging its practice of creating and publicizing "Team Report Card." The arbitrator held that the publications of Report Card disparaging NFL clubs and individuals violates the Collective Bargaining Agreement and issued an Order prohibiting the NFLPA from publishing or publicly disclosing the results of future Report Cards."

The league took issue with how the report cards were designed, potentially leaving out key facts and promoting desired narratives.

"These facts highlight the numerous and significant limitations in the methodolody and accuracy of the Team Report Card results that have been reported over the past three years," the league memo continued. "Clubs should continue to solicit feedback directly from their own players to assess the club's strengths and opportunities for improvement and when considering continued Ownership investment into facilities, staff and services."

Last year, the Lions climbed into the top 10, finishing ninth in the league when the 2025 report card was published.

"The Detroit Lions climbed into the top 10, finishing 9th overall. Head coach Dan Campbell received an A+, the team’s highest graded area, for the second year in a row. When asked what the team does best, the players’ resounding answers were culture and leadership, reflecting the great work that Campbell does as head coach. Players identified two areas for improvement: updating outdated lockers and further enhancing the food program, which has improved significantly in recent years."

The decision is likely to be met with some frustration from the NFLPA, as the report cards tended to spurn action to help the players improve their working conditions.

Now with less transparency, some teams could continue to operate in a manner that puts players in a disadvantageous position, given how some clubs have become known for their lack of financial investment in certain areas.

