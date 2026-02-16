Is Keyshawn James-Newby Late-Round Sleeper for Detroit Lions?

When Detroit was looking for a spark for its pass-rush during the 2022 NFL Draft, Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell drafted Aidan Hutchinson in the first round and James Houston in the sixth round.

A few years later and Detroit is again looking to rejuvenate its pass-rush opposite Hutchinson. While a pass-rusher has been a trendy pick in the opening rounds, there are a few players in the day three range that could aid Detroit’s efforts in rushing the quarterback in 2026.

One of those names is Keyshawn James-Newby, a third-team All-American who took an unconventional route to be in this position, from Montana Tech, to Idaho, to New Mexico. Everywhere the 6-foot-3, 245-pound EDGE rusher went, he succeeded.

He finished his career with back-to-back 10-sack campaigns, via PFF, at Idaho and New Mexico. That culminated in the senior getting named a PFSN third-team All-American, the first Lobo to do so since 2013 (excluding freshman All-American honors).

James-Newby generates pressure

When looking at the film and numbers, James-Newby may be among the best pure pass rushers in the class. The player followed coach Jason Eck to New Mexico from Idaho after 2025, and started his career as a Lobo inside the Big House, taking on Michigan and top recruit Bryce Underwood.

While James-Newby did not bring down the quarterback, he generated three pressures on the night, kicking off a 74-pressure campaign that included 21 pressures against Big Ten schools between three games.

The All-American is a twitched-up pass-rusher, with a strong first step and excellent hand-fighting skills, and will not give up on a play when first blocked. When left alone, it is at the opposition’s risk.

James-Newby won 37.5% of his attempts against true pass sets, which is fourth-best in the EDGE class (for players over 200 pass-rush snaps), via PFF.

Keyshawn James-Newby - UNM Edge

HT-6'3 WT-245

•52TKLs-9SKs-2FF



+Great First Step

+Strong Hand Placement & Usage

+Great Motor

+High Level Pass Rusher



-Weaker Run Defender

-Not a 3 down player initially

-Potential Penalty Problem (19 in 3 years)



Grade-Day 3 pic.twitter.com/zdOlUWEPdN — Scouting Department (@ScoutingDpt) February 10, 2026

His regular win rate was extremely respectable as well, with a 24.1% win rate in general. James-Newby impressed in the Shrine Bowl, as well, as PFF credited him with two hurries in his 29 snaps.

Pass-rush phenom, but limited

Currently, James-Newby is limited with his height and weight, making it likely that he is primarily a pass-rush situational specialist. His run grade brings concern, with a mid-70s PFF grade in the Mountain West Conference not reflecting well.

Additionally, partially due to his smaller stature and likely smaller arm length, there is concern with a 28.8% missed tackle rate this past season at New Mexico.

With his arm length concerns, it also compounds his issues defending the run, as the NFL is much more unforgiving with height and length.

James-Newby needs to bulk up, as his 245 pounds is not the proper size to be on field for all three downs on defense. Additionally, James-Newby was not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, so any official measurements will have to wait until his Pro Day, which falls later in NFL Draft cycles.

Finally, the last concern is another one Lions fans are aware of, and that is discipline. PFF credits the Lobo with 19 accepted penalties between his last three seasons at Idaho and New Mexico, which is not the stat any coach wants to see.

If he can clean up the discipline concerns, there is a very legitimate chance for the pass-rusher to mold into a player in the NFL, much like Houston did after launching his career in Detroit.

As for where the talented pass-rusher (who turns 24 in August) could fall, he is a plausible selection once the middle of the fifth round begins, which is where the Lions may wind up with a compensatory selection for losing Kevin Zeitler last offseason.

Additionally, the Lions’ sixth-round spot, via Jacksonville (the Tim Patrick trade), at No. 204 overall sees James-Newby fall into the “steal” range.

Instant Impact Score: 71. James-Newby is a very talented pure pass rusher, but concerns on missed tackles and penalties are very concerning. He will need development, but there is less cause for concern on levels of competition than most “group of five” prospects after his stellar run against the Big Ten this season. He is a draftable player, and a very exciting project, which again, points to a player like Houston in the 2022 NFL Draft.

