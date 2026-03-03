Detroit Lions 2026 NFL Mock Draft: Trade Down Nets Extra Pick

The NFL Scouting Combine has come and gone, making it a perfect time to compile another seven-round mock draft.

The Detroit Lions conducted meetings with a wide array of prospects, and likely now have come close to finalizing their plan of attack for the 2026 NFL Draft, which kicks off Thursday, April 23.

Here is my third attempt at predicting Brad Holmes & Co.’s draft haul this April.

Round 1, pick 24 — Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State

TRADE: Lions acquire picks No. 24 and No. 70 overall from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for pick No. 17 overall.

Holmes moves down seven spots and still nets a tone-setting interior offensive lineman.

Ioane is a mauler in the run game, the type of physical presence Detroit covets.

Interior inconsistency hurt the Lions at times last season, both in pass protection and when trying to establish their downhill rushing attack with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.

Ioane would immediately compete at guard and provide long-term flexibility.

With young pieces like Christian Mahogany in the mix and Detroit still evaluating its long-term answer at center, adding another high-upside interior blocker would strengthen the foundation in front of franchise passer Jared Goff.

Round 2, pick 50 — Gennings Dunker, OT, Iowa

The Lions find their long-term successor for left tackle Taylor Decker with this pick here.

Dunker could begin his career on the interior before moving outside once Decker retires.

Over the past two seasons, Dunker permitted just four sacks and three quarterback hits while logging 563 pass-blocking snaps at right tackle.

With some proper seasoning, the Iowa product could grow into Goff's blindside protector.

Round 3, pick 70 — Anthony Lucas, EDGE, USC

After doubling down on the offensive line, Detroit pivots to the defensive line here.

Lucas profiles as an ideal complement to Pro Bowl EDGE Aidan Hutchinson. He’s long, physical and stout against the run.

While his sack totals don’t jump off the stat sheet, his ability to collapse the pocket would make him a fit in Kelvin Sheppard’s defense.

Working opposite Hutchinson, Lucas wouldn’t need to be a double-digit sack machine immediately. Instead, he’d provide value by setting the edge, squeezing the pocket and forcing offenses to gameplan for more than just the 2022 No. 2 overall pick.

Round 4, pick 118 — Michael Taaffe, S, Texas

Several Detroit players endured physical ailments in 2025, including safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph.

Joseph, for one, suffered a significant knee injury early on in the ‘25 season, and played in just six games. And his long-term health is now in question.

Subsequently, Detroit has a big question mark at safety headed into next season, and it’s one that Holmes and the organization could choose to answer through this April’s draft. If such is the case, Taaffe would be a worthwhile target.

In 53 career games with the Longhorns, Taaffe amassed 222 total tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, seven interceptions, 14 passes defensed, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The Texas safety would bring the Lions immense value on Day 3.

Round 4, pick 128 - Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State

This pick was acquired when trading away David Montgomery, and the Lions use that pick to address the new need at running back.

Singleton is a straight line runner that can catch passes well, and would compliment Jahmyr Gibbs to ease the burden and prevent the Pro Bowler from taking too many snaps.

There is some concern about an injury that ended his college career prematurely, but Detroit has a noted intrest in the Nittany Lion, as they used one of their 45 formal meetings at the NFL Combine to meet with Singleton.

Assuming Singleton is healthy for camp, the Lions can not miss a beat with their two back system. While Singleton would be hard-pressed to take Gibbs' job, the Penn State back is used to a two running back system, splitting time with Kayton Allen in State College.

Round 5, pick 155 - Jalon Kilgore, CB, South Carolina

Cornerback remains a position to monitor, especially with uncertainty surrounding Amik Robertson’s future and veteran depth.

Kilgore brings ball skills and physicality, finishing his college career with eight interceptions.

He’s not a plug-and-play starter, but his tackling and run-defense ability would make him an asset in Detroit.

At worst, he becomes a core special teamer. At best, he develops into a reliable rotational defensive back who can fill a void when injuries strike.

Round 5, pick 180 (potential compensatory pick for loss of Kevin Zeitler) — Max Bredeson, TE, Michigan

Detroit’s tight end blocking was inconsistent at times last season, making Bredeson a logical late-round addition. His 85.2 PFF run-blocking grade led all college tight ends in 2025.

Bredeson also offers positional versatility, having logged snaps at both tight end and fullback at Michigan.

In Detroit’s physical, run-first offense, that versatility carries value.

Round 6, pick 187 (acquired from Cleveland Browns) - Pat Coogan, IOL, Indiana

You can never have enough depth along the offensive line, which is why the Lions select their third offensive linemen of the draft here.

Coogan's ability to play center, combined with leadership traits developed at Notre Dame and Indiana, gives him a legitimate path to a backup role with upside.

In a league where interior depth often decides seasons, this is a shrewd late-round addition.

Round 6, No. 204 overall (acquired from Jacksonville Jaguars) - Kaleb Proctor, DL, Southeastern Louisiana

Holmes has consistently invested in developmental defensive linemen. Proctor fits that mold.

He totaled 16.5 career sacks and impressed at the Shrine Bowl, and as a penetrating interior defender, he’s equipped with intriguing upside.

While he’d likely begin as a rotational piece, Detroit’s track record suggests patience and development could unlock his potential.

Round 7, pick 222 (acquired from Cleveland Browns) - Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State

Payton wouldn't pose a threat to Goff’s job. Instead, this selection would be about cost-controlled development at an ultra critical position.

Payton is a tough, strong and athletic QB who possesses solid developmental upside. His success will rely heavily on his ability to fine-tune his mechanics and find the right system to develop in.

However, at the very least, he could spell Goff in short-yardage situations, much like Taysom Hill does for the Saints.

Subsequently, there is value to be had with Payton being the final pick of the Lions’ 2026 draft haul.