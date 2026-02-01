Roundtable: Senior Bowl Standouts for Detroit Lions

The latest Detroit Lions roundtable examines relevant topics, key questions the team is facing this offseason.

1. Who impressed you at the Senior Bowl?

Christian Booher: The Senior Bowl was full of talent this year, and I was impressed by a number of players. Of the big names and positions, two players that stood out were LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez. Nussmeier showed off some serious arm talent after a disappointing final season at LSU, while Rodriguez answered some questions in the best way about his overall ability. I also thought Illinois EDGE Gabe Jacas was among the standouts on the defensive side.

Vito Chirco: I’m going to go with two players: TCU safety Bud Clark and Michigan EDGE Derrick Moore. Clark had a productive career at TCU, securing 15 interceptions the last four seasons, and from all accounts, was making plays all week long in practice. Subsequently, Clark could now end up being a Day 2 selection. As for Moore, he had a great week both against the run and as a pass-rusher. He’d be a strong value pick on Day 2 of this April’s draft.

2. Which Lions free agent should be prioritized to return?

Booher: I think the Lions should prioritize one of their three top defensive free agents, and with the money situation being what it is with their salary cap, they may only be able to bring back one of them. These players include linebacker Alex Anzalone, defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad and defensive tackle Roy Lopez. Of these three, I think Lopez could be the most likely to return as the market for Anzalone and Muhammad may be too high for the Lions. However, I think Anzalone holds the most value as a defensive captain and if the two sides can find common ground, his return would be beneficial.

Chirco: I’m going to go with Roy Lopez. Signed as a low-risk free agent last offseason, Lopez was one of Detroit’s most dependable defensive linemen throughout the season.

In 17 games, he amassed 30 total tackles, five quarterback hits and two sacks. And for his efforts, he earned a Pro Football Focus overall grade of 68.7, the 30th-best mark among 134 qualified interior defensive linemen. He also finished with a PFF overall mark higher than fellow Lions defensive tackles DJ Reader (68.4), Tyleik Williams (62.6) and Alim McNeill (51.6).

I’d certainly make a concerted effort to bring Lopez back on a short-term deal this offseason.

3. Do you think the Lions’ defense would benefit from a different style of defensive end?

Booher: I think Brad Holmes has the right idea with his view of the team needing a physical presence opposite of Aidan Hutchinson, it just didn't work out with Marcus Davenport for durability and injury reasons. With how the Lions like to play, they need a physical EDGE who can crush the pocket and lessen the amount of time an opposing quarterback has in the pocket with how much man coverage they play.

Chirco: I don’t think so. I just believe the Lions need to add a true pass-rushing counterpart for Pro Bowl EDGE Aidan Hutchinson. And it should be a tough, physical defender like Hutchinson. And while I like Al-Quadin Muhammad, he’s much more of a rotational piece than an every-down defender. That’s why Detroit would be best suited to target a high-impact EDGE this offseason, whether it be via free agency or the NFL Draft in April.

4. Do you think the Pistons and Red Wings have both passed the Lions already?

Booher: I don't think they've necessarily been passed, but it has been fun to see the success that has been had across the board by Detroit sports teams over the last two years. The Lions had a down year this year, but I think they still have most of what they need to compete for a title in 2026. That said, this is a big offseason, and both the Pistons and the Red Wings have made investments in talent that has helped push them to where they are.

Chirco: I don’t think the Red Wings have, but I think the Pistons certainly have. They’re not only the top team in the Eastern Conference. But, they also own the league’s second-best record (35-12) and possess arguably a top-five player in the league in first-time All-Star starter Cade Cunningham. On top of all that, they play a physical brand of basketball that is ultra appealing to Detroit fans who remember the days of the “Bad Boy” and “Going to Work” Pistons teams. And in what is basically a watered-down East outside of the top few teams, I believe the Pistons could reach the NBA Finals (and just two seasons removed from winning a mere 14 games).

5. What are you expecting from Tyleik Williams in year No. 2?

Booher: I think Williams needs to make big strides in his second season, and should have enough of an opportunity to do so. His role fluctuated throughout his rookie year, but by season's end he was a consistent part of the defensive line rotation and showed flashes of being able to contribute. If DJ Reader doesn't return, Williams could be the nose tackle of the future and will need to be consistent with his run-stopping ability. There's also some pass-rush ability that could be unlocked. I think a reasonable expectation for Williams in his second season is a three-sack, six-tackle for loss type of season where he's enough of a presence to set up a third-year breakout.

Chirco: Sorry, Lions fans, but I’m not expecting Williams to be a high-impact contributor in his second NFL season. However, there’s no doubt that he needs to improve, and I think he will, especially as a run-defender, in his sophomore campaign. He wasn’t very productive against the run as a rookie, earning an underwhelming 53.8 run-defense grade from PFF.

Now, if Williams were to take a step forward, it’d go a long way toward stabilizing the interior of Detroit’s defensive line.

