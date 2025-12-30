Jared Goff Reveals If Frank Ragnow Is Motivated to Play in 2026

Former Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow will likely not ever return to the team that made him a first-round NFL draft pick.

Appearing on 97.1 The Ticket, quarterback Jared Goff was asked if he would talk to the talented center about another return next season.

"No, I don't think that is in the cards at all," said Goff. "I will talk to Frank, but I don't think his interest level is there."

There was significant hope Ragnow would consider another return, especially after he made the decision to attempt a return in 2025. A significant hamstring injury, though, completely derailed the reunion.

Ragnow battled a foot injury for a couple of years and it became more and more challenging to practice consistency, eventually resulting in his decision to retire, prior to the start of the 2025 season.

General manager Brad Holmes selected Tate Ratledge in the second-round of the draft and attempted to play him at center at the start of training camp.

While that did not last too long, Dan Campbell indicated there is still a possibility the former Georgia Bulldogs lineman returns to center next season.

"There’s been growth, and that’s really what you want out of your rookies," said Campbell. "You want to feel like that there has been growth taking place. And being between Graham (Glasgow) for most of the year, and (Penei) Sewell has helped. But there’s a ton of growth left and he’s going to have to take another step next year.

"Preferably this next game coming up, take another baby step here. But he’s going to need to take another step, which he’s got that and he’s capable of.”

Ratledge played the majority of his rookie season at right guard, but playing center is not off the table in his future.

“We felt like he could be a center and that’s still not off the table," said Campbell. "We watched him at guard, he played right guard in college. He’s a good athlete, he’s a big man, he can move. So, we’ll find out. I mean we’ll find out.”

Detroit's fifth-year head coach expressed he would like to see some improved play from the offensive line in the team's last game against the Chicago Bears.

"I’d probably start with the O-line. Just want to see, and just a tick more, just a little bit better. See if we can polish some things up, work together, work our combinations just a little bit," said Campbell. "But, I can say that for every position too, I really can. Just like I can say that for us as coaches. I mean we’ve got to collectively all get better.”

More from Detroit Lions OnSI