Key Matchup Detroit Lions Must Win Against Washington Commanders
Bobby Wagner remains a force in the middle of the field, even as he’s now in his 14th NFL season.
The Washington Commanders linebacker continues to play at a high level, showcasing his sharp instincts, tackling consistency and leadership in Dan Quinn’s defense.
Through nine games in 2025, Wagner has already totaled 90 tackles, including six for loss, and is on pace to surpass 100 stops for the 14th consecutive season.
He’s fresh off a seven-tackle effort in last week’s loss to Seattle, the team that drafted him in 2012.
Pro Football Focus has rewarded his steady play with a 76.9 overall grade and an impressive 90.7 run-defense grade – a testament to how dominant he remains against the ground game.
This Sunday, Wagner will be tasked with slowing down Detroit’s dynamic running back duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. That tandem struggled in Week 9 against Minnesota, combining for just 65 yards on 20 carries (3.3 yards per rush).
Establishing the run has been an integral component of Dan Campbell’s bread and butter offensively, but the Lions’ 4.4 yards per carry average this season marks the lowest average since the advent of the Campbell-Brad Holmes era in January of 2021.
Detroit will want to change that narrative in Week 10, especially after how the run game fared the last time these two teams met.
In last season's divisional-round playoff matchup, Gibbs thrashed Washington for 105 yards and two touchdowns, including a 33-yard burst, on just 14 carries. Replicating that success could be paramount to getting John Morton’s offense back on track.
Wagner, though, will stand firmly in the Lions’ path. His ability to diagnose plays before they develop and shed blocks makes him one of the toughest linebackers to run against.
The Commanders’ defense has been vulnerable on the ground, allowing the 11th-most rushing yards (1,118) entering Week 10. That provides an opening for Gibbs and Montgomery to help the Lions re-establish their offensive balance.
If Detroit’s backfield tandem can find its footing, it could be the difference between another sluggish performance or a road win.
I believe that Gibbs and Montgomery, even with the Lions’ offensive line being banged up, will combine for a much more efficient day on the ground Sunday.
At this present juncture, I’m willing to predict that the two will amass 112 total yards and a score on 25 carries in this Week 10 affair.