Amon-Ra St. Brown Is Upset With NFL For Not Allowing Unique Celebration

The Detroit Lions had quite the unique early celebrations against the Los Angeles Rams.

It was observed early in the game that star offensive players Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jameson Williams were acting as if they were digging in their nose and flicking it, when they moved the chains and earned a first down.

According to those with knowledge of the situation, rookie defensive tackle Tyleik Williams brought it up with the offensive skill players last week. All were on board and the decision was made to celebrate first downs in that manner.

Detroit's former fourth-round pick was disappointed when he was told after the team's first offensive drive by coaches the celebration had to end.

On the latest episode of the St. Brown Bros. podcast, the talented wideout shared, "We did it the first drive. Our receiver coach comes through after the first drive and says, 'Hey man, ref said you guys can't do that no more.' I'm like, 'What the f**k. Really?' You can't dig in your nose and flick it. That's crazy NFL. Why can't I dig up my nose and flick it?"

The team was informed they would incur a penalty, if the actions continued throughout the game.

"NFL, why can't I dig in my nose and flick it? What is bad about that?"



After Amon-Ra, Jameson Williams and Jahmyr Gibbs all did the booger flicking celebration on the Lions first drive vs. the Rams, the refs told the Lions it would be a penalty if anyone did it again. https://t.co/pDHse20xat pic.twitter.com/83lBqcvYmC — St. Brown Podcast (@StBrownPodcast) December 17, 2025

Rooting for the Packers this week

Unfortunately for the Lions, they are still on the outside of the NFC playoff race. The team must win their final three games and hope teams above them provide some assistance.

Throughout the last few months, the Lions have not been able to string together consecutive victories. The loss to the Rams has put the team in must-win games the remainder of the 2025 regular season.

This week, St. Brown indicated and expressed why he felt the Packers needed to defeat the Bears at Soldier Field.

Green Bay was victorious during the first meeting, 28-21, at Lambeau Field.

It may be increasingly challenging for Green Bay to come out victorious, as they lost star outside linebacker to a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

"If you look at the odds, we want the Packers to beat the Bears, because then that would give them five losses. And then, we play them the last game of season," said St. Brown. "If we beat them, it gives them six losses. And if we take care of business, that's six for both of us. But, we win the tiebreaker. So technically, you want I think the Packers to win."

