The Detroit Lions 2024 draft class is currently under the microscope, and rightfully so.

With the team in a Super Bowl window, the draft is starting to look like a collection of role players that were intended to complement a team that was built with high-end talent from earlier drafts.

Unfortunately, after nearly two seasons, Dan Campbell's squad has not had the benefit of seeing the early returns from the class.

The entire class has missed time away from football due to injury. Giovanni Manu is still developing and is expected to be a player that will compete to eventually replace left tackle Taylor Decker.

It is quite difficult to envision a team taking steps forward when picks at the top of the class do not contribute consistently.

Terrion Arnold is set to miss the remainder of the 2025 season after injuring his shoulder and Ennis Rakestraw was injured prior to the start of his second NFL campaign.

“Yeah, it’s been frustrating. I know it’s frustrating for him. But no, it just feels like one of those years. I mean I wouldn’t say there’s anything out of the norm. He did, he got off to a really good start in camp and then the bug hit him and then it just kind of was one thing to another. But yeah, I don’t - it’s just one of those years. It’s a tough year for him.”

Defensive end Mekhi Wingo has not been able to see the field and Sione Vaki is contributing on special teams.

Christian Mahogany still has a chance to return this season after suffering a broken bone in his left leg.

“Oh, you know, it sucks. I don’t like to miss football games like last year,” Mahogany said, via MLive. “Like, obviously not practicing with the mono situation. I mean, it’s a lot different, but it sucks. So, just trying to come back and do whatever I can for my guys.”

Here is a look at who the Lions could have targeted that may have produced different results this season.

Lions 2024 draft picks

Round 1, Pick 24: Terrion Arnold (CB, Alabama)

Round 2, Pick 61: Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (CB, Missouri)

Round 4, Pick 126: Giovanni Manu (OT, University of British Columbia)

Round 4, Pick 132: Sione Vaki (RB/S, Utah)

Round 6, Pick 189: Mekhi Wingo (DT, LSU)

Round 6, Pick 210: Christian Mahogany (G, Boston College)

Re-draft

Round 1, Pick 24: Graham Barton (Center, Duke)

Round 2, Pick 61: Jalyx Hunt (LB, Houston Christian University)

Round 4, Pick 126: Kris Abrams-Draine (CB, Missouri)

Round 4, Pick 132: Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (LB, Clemson)

Round 6, Pick 189: Cedric Johnson, (EDGE, Ole Miss)

Round 6, Pick 210: Christian Mahogany, (OL, Bostons College)

