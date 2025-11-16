Lions' 2025 Week 11 Depth Chart
The Detroit Lions will be shorthanded in what is a massive showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Detroit has eight players ruled out and seven players questionable for Sunday's game, meaning that they will once again be forced to rely on the depth they have at their disposal in a game that will carry big playoff implications.
Here is a breakdown of the Lions' depth chart heading into their Week 11 matchup with the Eagles.
Quarterbacks
Starter: Jared Goff
Backup: Kyle Allen
Goff's durability streak continues, as he will once again be the guy for Detroit. He hasn't missed a game since 2021, and is looking to help the Lions earn a win in what is traditionally one of the toughest environments to play in.
Running backs
Starter: Jahmyr Gibbs
Backup: David Montgomery
Reserves: Sione Vaki (Questionable, ankle), Craig Reynolds (Questionable, hamstring), Jacob Saylors (Questionable, back)
Gibbs and Montgomery have been getting closer to a 50-50 split in recent weeks, with both players coming off of good showings against the Commanders. The injuries to their depth players could have an impact on special teams, as the healthiest option may be tabbed to return kickoffs.
Wide receivers
Starters: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond
Backups: Isaac TeSlaa (Questionable, oblique), Dominic Lovett, Jackson Meeks (Practice squad elevation), Tom Kennedy (Practice squad elevation)
TeSlaa was a late addition to the injury report, as he was downgraded to questionable Saturday with a new oblique injury. Detroit elevated two receivers from the practice squad for this week's game, which could be an indication that they don't feel great about TeSlaa's chances to play. Meeks could also be an option at tight end, as Dan Campbell noted that he has been trying the young player at the position recently.
Tight end
Starter: Brock Wright (Questionable, ankle)
Backup: Ross Dwelly
Out/Injured: Sam LaPorta (Injured reserve), Shane Zylstra (Injured reserve)
LaPorta going to injured reserve is a massive hit for the Lions' offense, as he was one of Goff's most reliable and consistent targets. However, the team has plenty of confidence in Wright to help the offense continue its role from last week. Detroit has utilized Wright plenty in two tight end sets, so it will be interesting to see how often the team calls on Dwelly in this role.
Offensive line
Starters: Taylor Decker (LT, Questionable, shoulder), Kayode Awosika (LG), Graham Glasgow (C), Tate Ratledge (RG), Penei Sewell (RT, Questionable, ankle)
Backups: Dan Skipper (OT, Questionable, back), Trystan Colon (C/G), Michael Niese (C/G)
Out/Injured: OG Christian Mahogany (Injured reserve), OT Giovanni Manu (Injured reserve), OG Miles Frazier (PUP), OT Jamarco Jones (Injured reserve), OG/OT Colby Sorsdal (Injured reserve)
The Lions have been banged up on the offensive line, but there appears to be little concern about the team being without a starter in Sunday's game. Niese was signed to the active roster Saturday, indicating that the team feels confident in his ability to step up if called upon.
Defensive line
Starters: DJ Reader (NT), Alim McNeill (3T)
Backups: Roy Lopez, Tyler Lacy
Reserves: Tyleik Williams, Quinton Jefferson, Mekhi Wingo
Out/Injured: Levi Onwuzurike (PUP)
With the emergence of Lacy, the Lions parted ways with veteran Pat O'Connor who recently suffered an injury. Lacy's development and McNeill's return from injury have played a part in the first-round pick Williams getting a decreased role, but they still believe in the young defender and he could come up big at some point for the defense.
EDGE
Starters: Aidan Hutchinson, Al-Quadin Muhammad
Backup: Tyler Lacy
Out/Injured: Josh Paschal (NFI), Marcus Davenport (Injured reserve)
Detroit isn't far away from getting much healthier at this position. Paschal and Davenport have both started their return to practice clocks, and as a result the defense will be getting some much-needed depth back in the coming weeks. However, against the Eagles, Detroit will need to get the most out of what it has.
Linebackers
Starters: Jack Campbell (MIKE), Alex Anzalone (WILL), Derrick Barnes (SAM)
Backups: Trevor Nowaske (SAM), Grant Stuard (WILL), Ty Summers (WILL/MIKE)
Injured: Zach Cunningham (Injured reserve), Malcolm Rodriguez (PUP), Ezekiel Turner (Injured reserve)
All three listed starters are every down players, with either Stuard or Nowaske being the next in line depending on need. It will be interesting to see what the team does when Rodriguez returns, which will likely be next week as his 21-day return clock is set to expire this upcoming week.
Cornerbacks
Starters: Amik Robertson (Questionable, hamstring), Rock Ya-Sin
Backups: Nick Whiteside, Arthur Maulet
Out/Injured: Terrion Arnold (Concussion), D.J. Reed (Injured reserve), Khalil Dorsey (Injured reserve), Ennis Rakestraw (injured reserve)
Robertson continues to be the top cornerback as Arnold will be sidelined once again, this time with a concussion. Detroit will have elements of the "Legion of Whom" again on Sunday, as injuries will force another test for the group's depth.
Safeties
Starters: Brian Branch, Thomas Harper
Backups: Avonte Maddox, Daniel Thomas
Out/Injured: Kerby Joseph (Knee), Dan Jackson (Injured reserve)
With Joseph set to miss his fourth straight game, the Lions likely will turn to a combination of Harper and Maddox primarily opposite Branch. Thomas has been a special teams ace but has little in the way of defensive contributions.
Specialists
Kicker: Jake Bates
Punter: Jack Fox
Holder: Jack Fox
Long-snapper: Hogan Hatten
Kick returners: Sione Vaki, Tom Kennedy
Punt returner: Kalif Raymond
Health will be a factor in deciding who returns kicks, as all three reserve running backs are listed on the injury report with different ailments. Kennedy will also likely see some action as a game day elevation this week, as he has experience returning kicks over the past several seasons for the Lions.