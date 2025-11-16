Expert Predictions: Will Detroit Lions Defeat Philadelphia Eagles?
The Lions will take on the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles Sunday night in a potential NFC Championship Game preview. Kickoff for the highly-anticipated matchup is set for 8:20 p.m. (EST) at Lincoln Financial Field.
Dan Campbell’s squad is coming off a 44-22 beatdown of the Washington Commanders in Week 10. Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, which are tied for the best record in the NFC (7-2) and sit atop the NFC East, beat the Green Bay Packers, 10-7, in a defensive battle on Monday Night Football. The win marked Philadelphia’s third consecutive victory.
Here are the predictions from the Detroit Lions On SI staff for the Lions' Week 11 affair with Philadelphia.
The Lions and Eagles are two of the NFC’s best, and what awaits should be a classic clash that goes down to the wire. This game could wind up deciding big playoff seeding with the head to head tiebreaker, and as a result I expect the Lions to be aggressive.
There’s plenty of firepower on both sides, and I think Sunday’s game is a showcase for the Alabama wide receivers, Jameson Williams and Philadelphia’s Devonta Smith. I predict both show their speed with long touchdowns.
In the end, I think there’s an intangible element to the Lions’ success. Dan Campbell has his team ready for games like this, and I think he guides his team to another impressive road win.
Lions 27, Eagles 23
It won’t be easy for the Lions Sunday night, traveling to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. The NFC East leaders have lost just one home game so far this season: a Week 5 contest with the Denver Broncos.
Yet, I believe the Lions, even without Pro Bowl tight end Sam LaPorta, will continue their strong play offensively.
With Dan Campbell calling the plays a week ago against the Commanders, the offense looked rejuvenated. It produced a season-high 546 total yards and 44 points, and Jahmyr Gibbs got back on track with a 142-yard, two-touchdown effort on the ground.
I believe that Detroit will carry over this momentum, and do just enough defensively, too, to emerge victorious in this primetime showdown.
Lions 27, Eagles 24
The Lions injury situation makes it even that much more difficult for Dan Campbell’s squad to leave Philadelphia with a win this week.
Sam LaPorta being placed on IR stings, but Detroit will still work to establish the run, as the Eagles have been susceptible to being gashed by opposing running backs.
Detroit’s offensive line has to handle the talented defensive line of the Eagles.
If Jared Goff is protected, he should be able to find Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams early and often.
Detroit’s defense will be key to victory this week. The Eagles offense has been inconsistent and Saquon Barkley has not had the same success as last season.
Jalen Hurts will test Detroit’s battered secondary. If they pass the test, the game could get out of hand.
Lions 23, Eagles 17
The Lions enter this game down multiple weapons, including star tight end Sam LaPorta. The secondary is down another player, again, with Terrion Arnold yet to be cleared from his concussion. As a result, the “legion of whom” will be facing AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith without either of its Week 1 outside corners.
The defending Super Bowl Champions have found their success everywhere, with Jalen Hurts efficiently passing the ball, with only a single interception thus far this year. On the ground, the Eagles have yet to see Saquon Barkley record his second 100-yard game of the season, but it is only a matter of time.
Overall, this will be a spirited contest, but it is hard to see the Lions emerging victorious over the Eagles with this game being in Philadelphia.
Expect to see a good dose of Jahmyr Gibbs again. Amon-Ra St. Brown records another touchdown, but the Lions fail to triumph over the Eagles.
Eagles 27, Lions 24