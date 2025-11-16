Detroit Lions Best Bet Is Running Back Scoring Against Eagles
The Detroit Lions will need a big performance from their offense to emerge victorious against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11.
After multiple weeks of inconsistency, the Lions' offense was reinvigorated against the Washington Commanders in Week 10. Head coach Dan Campbell took over the play-calling duties, and the offense responded by scoring on every drive except for their last.
Now, the Lions are set to take on an Eagles team that remains one of the NFL's best despite some inconsistency on both sides of theball. A key part of Detroit's plan to attack the Eagles will no doubt be running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who is coming off an explosive game against Washington.
Last week, Gibbs recorded 172 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns against the Commanders. This included a 43-yard touchdown run late in the game.
Through nine games this season, Gibbs has recorded 693 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. He's also contributed as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, catching 32 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns.
Sports Betting Dime's Drew Ellis is expecting big things from Gibbs again, as his Week 11 best bet is for Gibbs to score a touchdown at any point in Sunday's game. Currently, Gibbs' anytime touchdown scorer odds are (-125) on DraftKings Sportsbook.
"The Lions will be without some key players on offense and are facing a very tough defensive front, which has been problematic this season," Ellis told Lions OnSI. "Philly is likely to disrupt the pocket and keep Jared Goff a little uncomfortable, but I expect Dan Campbell to continue to scheme open the middle of the field. That includes getting Jahmyr Gibbs matched up with linebackers. Between his ability to break a TD run on any carry, and his quickness on pass routes, I like Gibbs to find the end zone regardless of how much impact the Philly defense front has."
Detroit has played the Eagles just once in Dan Campbell's tenure as head coach, which came at Ford Field in the 2022 season opener. The last time the Lions played at Philadelphia was in 2019, and they earned a 27-24 win over the Eagles in that game.
Sunday's game carries heavy playoff implications, as a Lions win would bring them even with Philadelphia at 7-3 and give them a valuable head-to-head tiebreaker advantage.
Gaming odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.