Three Issues Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell May Disagree About

The Detroit Lions have made the decision to retool their roster with a handful of players that are low-risk, high-reward signings.

After a season in which the team failed to make the playoffs, there would seem to be more of a sense of urgency to add talent to the roster that is more proven.

General manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have largely been aligned in many of the decisions made.

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The Lions flagship radio station shared recently they are hearing for the first time, the roster construction that occurred over the last couple of weeks may have produced some disagreements between Detroit's leadership.

Naturally, leaders are not going to see eye-to-eye on everything.

What could be causing some added tension in the meeting rooms?

Taylor Decker asking for his release

The Lions typically reward players for their efforts to grind and get out on the football field. Decker was considered a member of the orginal guard, among those who bought in to Campbell's plan early.

Decker expressed that he was surprised the team wanted him to take a pay cut.

For the head coach, losing a talented left tackle adds more burden to make sure the unit can find the right replacement, especially given how integral having a productive offensive line is to the success of veteran quarterback Jared Goff.

Campbell may have been pushing for the team to keep Decker, given his experience and ability to mentor the younger linemen on the roster.

Two former Detroit Lions expressed to Lions On SI their surprise the organization would let Decker depart, given what he meant to the room and to the locker room.

Not signing Cameron Jordan yet

While Jordan is an older veteran, he has stated he has three options on the table to decide upon.

Could the Lions be one of those team's interested? The Lions have been known to structure contracts that include a lot of incentives built-in to the agreement.

A player of Jordan's caliber may be seeking more guaranteed dollars, but the Lions could be a team that is offering the least, compared to the rest of the league.

Not landing more high-impact players on defense

The ability for Detroit to rebound is going to be determined by how much the defense improves in 2026.

There is no question Detroit's front office tries to land good players, but those that do not sign do not often get reported for a variety of reasons.

Given both Holmes and Campbell have two years remaining on their contract, the former NFL tight end could have been let down that the front office could not land more impactful players on defense.

Even the best general managers hit on only 50 percent of their draft picks. Campbell may have felt the offseason was not effective enough to get the team where they need to be from a competitive standpoint.

The latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast examines the dynamic between Detroit's leaders and what needs to happen to ensure more success in 2026 than last season.

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