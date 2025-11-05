Lions Fans Unsatisfied With 'Unserious' Trade Deadline
In recent weeks, injuries have battered away at the Detroit Lions' depth chart.
The team has been without starting cornerback D.J. Reed since Week 4 and safety Kerby Joseph since Week 6. Additionally, they could be without as many as three starting offensive linemen against Washington in Week 10 as Christian Mahogany, Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell are all banged up.
Because of all these injuries, many Lions fans expected general manager Brad Holmes to be active in making an addition in one of these areas of need prior to Tuesday's 4 p.m. trade deadline.
On a day where multiple blockbuster trades were made, though, the Lions ultimately stood pat. Holmes made multiple roster moves, but they were to release a pair of injured players and sign a new offensive lineman to the practice squad in Jack Conley.
Holmes did not make a trade prior to the deadline, marking the first time the team has stood pat under his guidance since his first year in 2021.
In their tenure working together, Holmes and Campbell have been dilligent about the moves they make when it comes to trade. The organization values draft capital, and is willing to pass on a deal that doesn't fit their price range.
Multiple contending teams made moves on Tuesday, with the biggest move being the Indianapolis Colts' decision to trade two first-round picks and wide receiver A.D. Mitchell to the New York Jets for All-Pro cornerback Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner.
The reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, who are widely viewed as a favorite in the NFC, made a pair of additions to their defense in Jaire Alexander and EDGE Jaelen Phillips.
Acknowledging all the areas where the Lions would benefit from making additions, fans were largely upset about Detroit's lack of aggression at the deadline. Others on the more positive side noted the Lions' history of patience and expressed their trust in Holmes, who has built a good track record in the draft.
With Philadelphia, the Los Angeles Rams and another game with each NFC North opponent still on the schedule for Detroit, it will be made clear in the future whether or not the Lions' roster is truly good enough to make a deep playoff run in the 2025 season.
Under Holmes and Campbell, the Lions' trademark characteristics of grit and toughness have fueled them. Once again, with a loaded back-half of the schedule, these traits will be tested as the Lions look to reach their first Super Bowl in team history.
Here is a sample of the online reaction to the Lions' decision not to make any trades at the deadline.