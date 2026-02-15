Roundtable: Should Lions Have Hired More New Defensive Coaches?

The Detroit Lions On SI staff takes a look at Jared Goff's relationship with new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, plus whether Detroit should have revamped its defensive coaching staff.

1. Do you think Jared Goff will thrive working with Drew Petzing?

Christian Booher: I think Goff's opinion carried some weight in the decision to hire Drew Petzing, especially with the struggles of John Morton this year. I believe that Goff was consulted in some fashion during the process, and feels as though he can succeed under Petzing's guidance. Don't discount the impact of Mike Kafka in this regard either, as he may take on more of the responsibility in the passing game, and I think that together Petzing and Kafka will have a scheme that Goff can have plenty of success in. The big thing will be the fact that Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta are all back. With that cast around him, it will be difficult for Goff to not have plenty of success.

Vito Chirco: Yes. I believe that the veteran signal-caller will develop a solid rapport with Petzing, allowing the two to be on the same page with game-planning and play calls. Also, I believe that Petzing will emphasize establishing the run game on a weekly basis, enabling Goff to thrive through the air, especially on play-action. Subsequently, I believe that Petzing will be able to get the most out of Goff, leading to a productive 2026 campaign for the veteran passer.

2. Which free agent tackle could improve the Lions’ offensive line?

Booher: One free agent tackle to watch for the Lions is Jermaine Eluemunor. The former New York Giant has connections to Mike Kafka and has plenty of experience. Widely regarded as one of the top free agents set to be available, Eluemunor could be a nice veteran addition in the event of Taylor Decker's retirement. I think the Lions should prioritize finding a young option to pair with Penei Sewell, but if Decker walks away then it will be important to have an experienced option to compete with any rookie they bring in.

Chirco: I’m going to say Packers starting left tackle Rasheed Walker. He has excelled as a pass-protector the last three seasons, earning a PFF pass-blocking grade north of 69.0 each year. If Taylor Decker decides to retire, he’d be a great replacement for the veteran lineman.

3. Are you surprised the Lions did not make many changes to their defensive staff?

Booher: I think the decision to stick with Kelvin Sheppard and the defensive staff is a huge vote of confidence for the coordinator. The defense was solid at the beginning of the year, and injuries can be viewed as the root cause of the late season struggles. As a result, I'm not super surprised to see the Lions stick with Sheppard and the position coaches with hopes of improved production with better injury luck in 2026.

Chirco: I’m not shocked. In my opinion, the Lions need more of a personnel shake-up than a scheme change on the defensive side of the ball. I think that Sheppard proved to be a decent defensive play-caller in his first season on the job. And now the onus will be on Detroit general manager Brad Holmes to upgrade the defense, specifically in the trenches and in the secondary. If Holmes is able to pull that off, I believe that Sheppard will look even better as a play-caller in year No. 2.

4. What did you think of Amon-Ra St. Brown playing basketball?

Booher: It was neat to see St. Brown playing in the celebrity game earlier this week, and he showed some natural skills. Particularly, I liked his passing ability and the speed that he had with the ball in his hands. The environment in the celebrity game didn't appear to be a totally competitive one, and so it's hard to evaluate his overall skills, but it was fun to watch him get out there and hoop. He's an incredibly well-rounded athlete, and I'm not surprised to see him have some natural skill in basketball.

Chirco: I think he proved that he’s a pretty solid dual-sport athlete. He has some game, and I bet he could challenge and beat a lot of his lions teammates in a one-on-one game. I wasn’t surprised by his ability, either.

5. Why do you think the Lions blocked an offensive coach from interviewing with the Dolphins?

Booher: I think the Lions elected to block Bruce Gradkowski from being interviewed because he could have an increased role this upcoming season. After being an offensive assistant in 2025, perhaps he's an assistant in the quarterbacks or wide receivers room for the Lions this season. He was well-regarded as an offensive coordinator in the UFL, and it seems as though he impressed the Lions in his first season with the staff. I'm excited to see the potential rise from Gradkowski in his second year on the Lions' staff.

Chirco: I think because they believe Bruce Gradkowski has a bright future ahead as an assistant coach. And if Mark Brunell ever departs the Lions’ coaching staff, I believe that Gradkowski would be a solid replacement as the team’s quarterbacks coach.

