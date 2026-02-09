Lions May Lose Popular Coaching Hire to Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are riding high after winning Super Bowl LX.

For the Detroit Lions, a popular coaching hire may be a target of the Seattle Seahawks.

Klint Kubiak, the Seahawks offensive coordinator, revealed officially on Sunday evening what everyone already knew. He is now going to depart the Seahawks to become the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

"I'm really happy for Klint. Without him, we wouldn't be here," Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said on NFL Network, following a 29-13 victory against the New England Patriots. "Happy for Klint, he's a world champ, and we'll see what happens in the next couple days."

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler shared over the weekend the Seahawks may be a landing spot for Mike Kafka, who interviewed with the NFC West squad a couple of years ago.

As Fowler explained, "Some people I've talked to here in San Francisco think Seattle coach Mike Macdonald will want to keep a similar, Kubiak-style system in place. One back-pocket item to store away: Seattle was very impressed with Mike Kafka during head coach interviews two years ago. He's now a senior assistant in Detroit and could be a name to watch."

Other options for Seattle include quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko and passing game coordiantor Jake Peetz

"Coaching dominoes will fall in Seattle after the Super Bowl. Klint Kubiak is headed to Las Vegas, and he will need an offensive coordinator. Seattle quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko is a natural candidate," writes Fowler. "He has been with Kubiak in Minnesota, New Orleans and Seattle. I expect him to have some traction there, or possibly in-house with Seattle.

"Offensive passing game coordinator Jake Peetz has been on the offensive coordinator cycle in recent years and could get an in-house look, too. And running backs coach Justin Outten has also come up in league circles as a potential candidate."

Kafka, who shares the same agent as Dan Campbell, was added to the coaching staff recently, but still has an undefined role.

The former New York Giants interim head coach was a popular candidate this hiring cycle, as he interviewed with multiple teams for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

