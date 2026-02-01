Former Lions Passing Game Coordinator Lands With Atlanta Falcons

Tanner Engstrand will not be returning to the Detroit Lions for the 2026 NFL season.

The 43-year-old only spent one season with the New York Jets, before parting ways with the AFC East squad.

Detroit added Drew Petzing and Mike Kafka to Dan Campbell's coaching staff this offseason. Many felt it would have been a logical choice for Engstrand to potentially return to the team that helped to boost his coaching resume.

Engstrand spent four seasons in Motown and served in various roles, including as the offensive quality control coach, the tight ends coach and the passing game coordinator.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn and Engstrand had talked about potentially modifying his role, but the two could not come to terms on an agreement.

The Athletic recently reported, "As for Engstrand, Glenn had no intention of firing him — and as of Saturday, he was viewed as part of the staff for 2026 regardless of who else Glenn hired. The exact terms of Engstrand’s departure are unclear, but being stripped of play-calling marked a clear demotion. On Tuesday, Engstrand and the Jets officially parted ways."

After being dismissed, Engstrand reportedly accepted the position to become the Atlanta Falcons' next passing game coordinator.

Kevin Stefanski was hired as the coach of the NFC South squad, after a stint with the Cleveland Browns.

ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler reported over the weekend that Greg Roman is among the three finalists Glenn is considering to become the team's next offensive coordinator.

Drastic changes to the Jets' coaching staff were made, as the team only won three games in Glenn's inaugural campaign in New York.

"Former Chargers OC Greg Roman will be part of the Jets’ in-person interviews for an offensive coordinator early next week, per sources," Fowler shared. "New York interviewed five candidates virtually and will whittle that list down to three for in-persons. Roman is one."

Engstrand played collegiately at San Diego State (2003-2004).

Soon after graduation, the young offensive mind began his coaching career under Jim Harbaugh at San Diego as a graduate assistant. He also served as the running backs and quarterbacks coach at San Diego before Harbaugh promoted him to offensive coordinator in 2011.

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel.

More from Detroit Lions OnSI