Lions NFC North Rival Hires Jonathan Gannon as Defensive Coordinator

The Green Bay Packers have quickly found the replacement for former defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.

Hafley, after a successful stint in Green Bay, was named the head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

According to multiple reports, the Detroit Lions NFC North rival are hiring former Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon to become their next defensive leader.

In three years at the helm of the NFC West squad, Gannon struggled, only securing a15-36 record. He previously served as the Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator (2021-2022) for two seasons.

Gannon brought new Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing to the Cardinals back in 2023.

According to the Cardinal's team website, "Petzing broke into NFL coaching in 2013 as a Browns intern. He held various positions on the Vikings' offensive staff from 2014-2019 finishing as wide receivers coach, and then went to the Browns first as a tight ends coach and then the quarterbacks coach."

"Anytime you get a chance to run an offense and be a part of an organization like the Arizona Cardinals, you jump at that opportunity," said Petzing. "My relationship with Jonathan and my belief in him as a coach it is a big draw."

Green Bay was unable to move past the Chicago Bears in the playoffs this season. Again, the team blew a lead and struggled to remain composed in critical moments.

Green Bay was unable to hold on to a 21-6 lead in the fourth quarter, eventually losing 31-27 to Ben Johnson's Bears squad.

"We've got to look at it. We've got to talk. There's a lot of pieces," LaFleur said. "All you're trying to do in the moment is, when mistakes are made, you're correcting them. There's not long discussions on the sideline. It's just you correct the mistakes and you try to keep it moving. And I felt like just our team got a little bit disheveled in the second half."

Green Bay defeated the Lions twice in 2025. Their season was jump started when they traded for Dallas Cowboys star outside linebacker Micah Parsons.

The veteran defender was again named a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. Unfortunately, his first season in Green Bay was cut short, as he suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

His 2.5 sacks on Thanksgiving, a 31-24 road win, made him the only NFL player since 1982 to record12 or more sacks in each of his first five NFL seasons.

Now, Detroit's new offensive leader will battle to match wits with his former boss twice a year.

