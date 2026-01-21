Lions OC Candidate Mike McDaniel Expected to Land With Chargers

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator candidate Mike McDaniel is reportedly expected to land with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The former head coach of the Miami Dolphins will serve as the offensive coordinator under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

There still is a possibility another NFL team could lure McDaniel to become their next head coach, but he has reportedly informed some teams of his interest in joining the Chargers.

After another disappointing playoff exit, the AFC West squad made the decision to part ways with former coordinator Greg Roman.

"A fresh start, a new direction," Harbaugh said, via the Chargers team website. "Greg is a great football mind, had a lot of success. Also a fresh start for him, fresh start for our team and our offense."

This season, the Chargers faced significant challenges on offense, as their offensive line dealt with a myriad of injuries.

"There was much that was done well, much that was done really good," Harbaugh explained. "Multiple offensive line combinations, that was true. It was very hard, very tough. The NFL is unforgiving, it's unfair, it's hard, that's the nature of the business. What we feel like is a direction that's going to make us better, we're always striving for that. Whether that's with players, coaches, myself included. It's a results-oriented business."

The Chargers averaged 21.6 points per game (20th) and 333.8 yards per game (12th) last season. Another disappointing playoff loss to the New England Patriots resulted in Harbaugh making changes to his coaching staff.

McDaniel was among a total of nine candidates interviewed by the Lions for their vacant offensive coordinator position. It was reported the Lions did not believe the experienced coach was a fit in Motown.

Campbell hinted with reporters at his season-ending media session that the potential for a coach leaving for another opporuntunity was a factor he could consider in the team's offensive coordinator search.

"I’m open to anything. I don’t know exactly where I’m at with that yet. I guess one of the good things if I did do that (call plays), you don’t have to worry about somebody else leaving," Campell said. "You don’t have to worry about your play-caller leaving. So, that would be one of the perks of it.

"But listen, I’m going to think through all of that, and I think I really want to do what I feel is best for the team, and that included. If I believe that’s what’s best for us and I feel good about it, then I will. If I just feel like, ‘Eh,’ then I won’t do it. I won’t do it.”

More from Detroit Lions OnSI