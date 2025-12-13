Lions' OL, Safety Downgraded to Out Against Rams

The Detroit Lions will have to wait for the return of a pair of injured players beyond Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

On Saturday, the team downgraded both offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (Fibula) and safety Thomas Harper (Concussion) to out for their matchup with the Rams on Sunday. Both players were initially ruled questionable.

Harper suffered a concussion early in the team's Week 14 Thursday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys. Mahogany, meanwhile, began his 21-day return to play practice window earlier in the week but will not suit up this week.

The injury to Harper is the latest hit to what has been a depleted safety group for Detroit in 2025. Kerby Joseph, a First Team All-Pro and the NFL's leader in interceptions last season, has been out since Week 6 with a knee injury.

Meanwhile, fellow starter Brian Branch is out for the remainder of the season due to a torn Achilles suffered last week against the Cowboys.

Harper has been a nice addition for the Lions, as the team claimed him off waivers following final roster cuts this year. In 10 games this year, seven of which have been starts, he has logged 27 combined tackles, four passes defensed and an interception.

With Harper also set to be sidelined this week, the Lions could turn to Daniel Thomas and Avonte Maddox to start at the safety position this week. Both players have received limited action on defense this year while being predominately special teams players.

Detroit has also made a pair of additions to the organization at safety since Branch's injury. Jalen Mills was claimed off waivers and added to the active roster, while Damontae Kazee was signed to the practice squad. Both players could be in the mix to contribute on Sunday.

GAME STATUS UPDATE: Lions G Christian Mahogany (fibula) was not activated from Reserve/Injured and has been downgraded to OUT for Sunday’s game vs the Rams.



Lions S Thomas Harper (concussion) has also been downgraded to OUT for Sunday’s game. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 13, 2025

Mahogany has been sidelined since Week 9, when he suffered a leg injury and was placed on injured reserve. The team will have two more weeks to evaluate him in his return before having to decide whether to activate him or keep him on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

Detroit has five players currently listed as questionable for Sunday's game, including offensive linemen Kayode Awosika and Taylor Decker, wide receiver Kalif Raymond, running back Sione Vaki and tight end Shane Zylstra.

Like Mahogany, Zylstra is currently in the midst of his 21-day return to practice window and could be activated from injured reserve this week.

