What NFL World Predicts Happens During Lions Matchup Against Rams

Here is a sample of predictions, written by NFL beat writers and pundits, for the Detroit Lions' Week 15 road contest against the Los Angeles Rams.

According to NFL Pickwatch, 83 percent of pundits are predicting the Rams defeat the Lions at SoFi Stadium.

This game is a great matchup in name, but in name alone. The Lions aren’t what they could be due to multiple injuries as Iain detailed, while the Rams have put up several impressive wins this season. Furthermore, the Lions are just 3-3 on the road while the Rams are 5-1 at home. Ryan Gilbert's prediction: Rams 30, Lions 24

This is a big game in terms of playoff seeding. The Lions are 8-5 and can't afford another loss, while the Rams are pushing for a division title and the top seed. The Rams offense got back on track last week and the Lions have issues on defense. That's a bad combination. Look for Matthew Stafford to light things up against his former team, while Jared Goff can't keep up. Rams win it. Pete Prisco's prediction: Rams 34, Lions 27

The key for both teams will be the running game. Jahmyr Gibbs (5.7 yards per carry) and Kyren Williams (4.9 yards per carry) can control a high-stakes game like this. Turnovers also will be huge. The Rams are 4-1 S/U at home this season, and three of those games have been one-score victories. Bill Bender's prediction: Rams 28, Lions 24

Unlike the Cowboys, who struggled to move Jared Goff off his spot, the Rams have one of the best pressure groups in the league. Can Jared Verse and Byron Youngget to Goff quickly enough, and frequently enough, to disrupt the veteran's ability to pick apart their defense? I'm not sure, which is why I'm still predicting a solid offensive outing from Detroit. (Well, that and Jahmyr Gibbs, obviously.) What gives me pause about the Lions, then, is how their defensive tendencies match up with the Rams' hyper-efficient offense. No team has run man coverage at a higher rate this year than Detroit, and no QB has a better TD-to-INT ratio against man looks than Matthew Stafford (21-1). Unless the Lions' pass rush can consistently win up front, their aggressiveness on the perimeter (despite multiple injuriesin their secondary) could come back to bite them. Just as a second straight pick against the Lions could come back to bite me. With this win, L.A. becomes the first NFC team to clinch a playoff berth this season. Ali Bhanpuri's prediction: Rams 33, Lions 30

I still feel in the pit of my stomach that this is a playoff team. That window is still open with a loss here. But that secondary is banged up and needs a week to figure out how to replace Brian Branch and all the roles he handles. That’s a tough draw heading into this trip. Stafford is throwing downfield pretty much better than anybody, and the Lions have already been struggling in that regard. Ben Raven's prediction: Rams 35, Lions 31

The scoreboard has a chance to light up this week in SoFi Stadium. Given Detroit has been able to not get blown out in some time, it at least stays close in a thriller. Jordan Mendonza: Lions win

