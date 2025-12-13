Lions Place S on IR, Activate TE, Elevate Two From Practice Squad
The Detroit Lions announced a pair of practice squad elevations, ahead of their Week 15 road contest against the Los Angeles Rams.
This week, the decision was made by the coaching staff to elevate safety Erick Hallett and tight end Giovanni Ricci from the practice squad. Additionally, the team placed safety Brian Branch on injured reserve and activated tight end Shane Zylstra.
On Friday, safety Kerby Joseph was officially ruled out. The team downgraded safety Thomas Harper and offensive lineman Christian Mahogany on Saturday afternoon, leaving the team to count on reserves to assist on the back end of the defense and the offensive line.
With the secondary depleted, one of the biggest challenges Detroit faces this week is limiting the productivity of Rams' wideouts Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.
Both have been thriving in Sean McVay's offense, while Matthew Stafford is again having a stellar season.
Dan Campbell was asked this week challenges defensive backs face this week, given how well the Rams offense has been operating.
“I think, like any of these that come up, man, our DBs know this and I tell them, (Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard) Shep tells them, (Passing game coordinator/defensive backs Deshea Townsend) Shea tells them, 'Listen, you may get beat on one, but make it hard. If they made some catch that’s going to go all over social media, well good for them.' That’s a hell of a play but make sure they’re having to make that with you all over them or you turn to the ball, you in their hip pocket, and they come away.
"If you do that, man, I’ll take our guy. I’ll take our guy eight out of 10 of those. Like, we’ll make that play as long as we make it hard," Campbell added. "Now that doesn’t mean they won’t come up with one, and he does, he gives his guys a chance to make a play. But that’s okay, you make it hard on them. Make them earn that if that’s the way it’s going to be.”
Detroit's first-year defensive coordinator accepted the challenge of putting his players in the best position to succeed.
Cornerback Amik Roberton also had the benefit of facing Adams, back when they both played with the Las Vegas Raiders.
“It starts with coaching. It starts with coaching, trying to put players in optimal position, that’s number one. And then at the end of the day it comes down to the player remembering the coaching that you’ve been trained and prepped for, and going out and executing that. Fundamental details," said Sheppard. "You see a lot of guys hopping, reaching. Now that sounds good, me standing up here saying it, he’d probably have my ass hopping and reaching, too.
"Just understanding, where’s my help? What has been the coaching detail that week? And not on the first play of the game, it’s when you’re in the third quarter and you’ve accumulated 42 reps, 43 reps, and the game’s weighing on you a little bit, and that’s the critical stop we need."
John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!