Lions Place S on IR, Activate TE, Elevate Two From Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions announced a pair of practice squad elevations, ahead of their Week 15 road contest against the Los Angeles Rams.

This week, the decision was made by the coaching staff to elevate safety Erick Hallett and tight end Giovanni Ricci from the practice squad. Additionally, the team placed safety Brian Branch on injured reserve and activated tight end Shane Zylstra.

On Friday, safety Kerby Joseph was officially ruled out. The team downgraded safety Thomas Harper and offensive lineman Christian Mahogany on Saturday afternoon, leaving the team to count on reserves to assist on the back end of the defense and the offensive line.

With the secondary depleted, one of the biggest challenges Detroit faces this week is limiting the productivity of Rams' wideouts Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

Both have been thriving in Sean McVay's offense, while Matthew Stafford is again having a stellar season.

Dan Campbell was asked this week challenges defensive backs face this week, given how well the Rams offense has been operating.

Lions announce roster moves:



Placed S Brian Branch on Reserve/Injured.



Activated TE Shane Zylstra from Reserve/Injured.



Elevated TE Giovanni Ricci and S Erick Hallett from the Practice Squad to the Active/Inactive list. pic.twitter.com/E7bwearLwg — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 13, 2025

“I think, like any of these that come up, man, our DBs know this and I tell them, (Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard) Shep tells them, (Passing game coordinator/defensive backs Deshea Townsend) Shea tells them, 'Listen, you may get beat on one, but make it hard. If they made some catch that’s going to go all over social media, well good for them.' That’s a hell of a play but make sure they’re having to make that with you all over them or you turn to the ball, you in their hip pocket, and they come away.

"If you do that, man, I’ll take our guy. I’ll take our guy eight out of 10 of those. Like, we’ll make that play as long as we make it hard," Campbell added. "Now that doesn’t mean they won’t come up with one, and he does, he gives his guys a chance to make a play. But that’s okay, you make it hard on them. Make them earn that if that’s the way it’s going to be.”

Detroit's first-year defensive coordinator accepted the challenge of putting his players in the best position to succeed.

Cornerback Amik Roberton also had the benefit of facing Adams, back when they both played with the Las Vegas Raiders.

“It starts with coaching. It starts with coaching, trying to put players in optimal position, that’s number one. And then at the end of the day it comes down to the player remembering the coaching that you’ve been trained and prepped for, and going out and executing that. Fundamental details," said Sheppard. "You see a lot of guys hopping, reaching. Now that sounds good, me standing up here saying it, he’d probably have my ass hopping and reaching, too.

"Just understanding, where’s my help? What has been the coaching detail that week? And not on the first play of the game, it’s when you’re in the third quarter and you’ve accumulated 42 reps, 43 reps, and the game’s weighing on you a little bit, and that’s the critical stop we need."

More from Detroit Lions OnSI