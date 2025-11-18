Lions' QB Earns Dismal PFF Grade Against Eagles
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was uncharacteristically off on Sunday in a 16-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The 10th-year pro, who has played some of his best games this season away from Ford Field, completed just 14 of his 37 passes amidst the blustery weather in Philadelphia. He had multiple passes batted at the line of scrimmage, including one that was intercepted.
Playing a role in what was a rough night for the passer was an off night for two-time All-Pro wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown. The USC product caught just two of his 12 targets for 42 yards.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell doesn't anticipate the two players to be off the mark like that moving forward, and chalked it up to being an anomaly.
“I mean, that thing there, that’s a rarity that those two don’t connect. And so, I’m not even worried about that. That thing will – we’re going to be fine there," Campbell said. "That was, it was just the perfect storm, things just didn’t quite go the way we wanted them to, we were a little bit off in some areas. But I’m not worried about their connection, they’re going to be just fine. And both of those guys will be ready to roll, just like the rest of us are this week to get ready for the Giants.”
Goff was one of the Lions' poorest performing players in the eyes of Pro Football Focus, as he received a 42.5 overall offensive grade. It was Detroit's second-lowest grade, ahead of only rookie offensive guard Tate Ratledge.
Sunday marked the third time this season that Goff has earned a PFF grade below a 50.0, with the other two coming in the season-opener against Green Bay and in Week 7 against Tampa Bay.
Here are the highest and lowest PFF-graded performers from Sunday's game with a minimum of 10 snaps played.
Highest PFF-graded offensive players
- RB David Montgomery — 73.6
- RB Jahmyr Gibbs — 71.6
- WR Jameson Williams — 67.2
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown — 66.8
- OT Taylor Decker — 65.7
Lowest PFF-graded offensive players
- WR Kalif Raymond — 51.4
- TE Brock Wright — 51.2
- OG Kayode Awosika — 47.8
- QB Jared Goff — 42.5
- OG Tate Ratledge — 35.8
Highest PFF-graded defensive players
- LB Jack Campbell — 74.0
- SS Brian Branch — 73.6
- CB Rock Ya-Sin — 73.4
- DE Aidan Hutchinson — 72.5
- DT DJ Reader — 69.6
Lowest PFF-graded defensive players
- LB Alex Anzalone — 57.5
- DT Tyler Lacy — 56.9
- DE Al-Quadin Muhammad — 54.1
- CB Amik Robertson — 52.0
- LB Derrick Barnes — 47.7