This Proposed Trade Idea Should Terrify Detroit Lions Fans

The Detroit Lions were not listed in any recent trade proposal ideas by NFL writer Bill Barnwell.

But one deal proposed would cause quite the stir in Motown. ESPN recently released 11 trade proposals that fit both teams.

In the proposed deal, the Las Vegas Raiders would get wideout DJ Moore and 2026 first-round pick

in order to send the Chicago Bears defensive end Maxx Crosby and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

As Barnwell explained, "I'm not sure Johnson really loves Moore. The Bears will be locked into Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III -- both on rookie deals -- as two of their top wide receivers in 2026. Colston Loveland will command a ton of targets. The Bears could move on from Cole Kmet, but what if Johnson wants to live in 12 personnel more often? What if he prefers Olamide Zaccheaus as a third receiver on a much cheaper contract, given the journeyman's blocking ability? Moore's a better player, but the Bears can find a replacement for his targets at a much cheaper cost."

With the Raiders holding the No. 1 overall pick, adding a solid wideout could aid Klint Kubiak's squad, as he is entering his first season leading the AFC West squad.

"The Raiders, meanwhile, need to add help at wide receiver for presumptive No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza. Speedy flanker Tre Tucker profiles as a secondary option, while 2025 draft picks Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. failed to impress in their rookie seasons, racking up a combined 42 catches for 445 yards," Barnwell writes. "Klint Kubiak should lean into 12 personnel with Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, but Vegas still needs a starting-caliber wideout.

"Raiders GM John Spytek could look toward his old stomping grounds in Tampa Bay and attempt to sign Mike Evans if the future Hall of Famer hits free agency. But Moore would be a much-needed addition for the Raiders, who need to surround Mendoza with talent to ensure that their new QB can live up to expectations."

The Bears were able to win the NFC North in Ben Johnson's first season as head coach. It is clear an effort will be made to bolster their defense, as the former Lions offensive coordinator was successful leading the offense.

Barnwell added, "Crosby pushes everyone into the right role, notably Sweat, who would see far fewer double-teams. Giving up a first-round pick would be painful, and the Bears need to address safety with Jaquan Brisker hitting free agency. But if they think they're close to making a deeper playoff run, adding Crosby would be one way to leverage Caleb Williams' rookie-scale salary."

