Why Detroit Lions Should Avoid Free Agent Pass Rusher Bradley Chubb

A veteran defensive end that could interest several NFL teams just hit the free agency market.

Linebacker Bradley Chubb, who will turn 30 this summer, was cut by the Miami Dolphins, according to multiple reports.

Chubb had cap hits north of $31 million the next two seasons, so parting ways saved the AFC East squad $7,343,500 in 2026, but comes with a hefty dead cap hit of $23,859,239. If the former Denver Broncos linebacker is designated a post-June 1 cut, the dead cap hit would be spread over the next two years.

In a blockbuster trade back in 2022, Miami sent the Denver Broncos a first-round pick, a future fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds, in exchange for Chubb and a future fifth-round pick.

Chubb paid dividends early in his tenure. In 2023, he recorded 11 sacks, 73 tackles, 22 QB hits and six forced fumbles. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in Week 17, missing the entire 2024 season.

In 2025, he recorded 8.5 sacks, 47 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 20 quarterback hits.

While the Detroit Lions are in need of more pass rushers, this year's draft class is quite deep. NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah shared this might be a year where a team adds two defensive ends, given the quality and depth available.

Jeremiah recenty shared on social media, "If you need an edge rusher, this is a good draft to double up. The depth of the class is impressive. I've got 10 guys worthy of a spot in top 50 players. There's another layer of traitsy players beyond that group."

According to those with knowledge of Chubb's time in Miami, the veteran pass rusher was the beneficiary of a lot of sacks that were of the clean-up variety. His pass-rush prowess was described as being quite inconsistent.

Detroit currently has Ahmed Hassanain on the roster, and will also want to see what Josh Paschal, Levi Onwuzurike and Mekhi Wingo can still bring to the table.

