Lions Signing Former Rams CB Roger McCreary

The Detroit Lions have added more reinforcements to their secondary.

According to reports Friday, the Lions added a cornerback in veteran Roger McCreary. The deal is reportedly for one year, and financial terms were not immediately reported.

McCreary has played four seasons since being drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played the first three seasons of his career in Tennessee and started his fourth there, but was eventually traded to the Los Angeles Rams.

McCreary has appeared in 61 career games, making 38 starts over that time span. He has three career interceptions, four sacks and 257 career combined tackles over his four NFL seasons.

In 14 games last season, McCreary finished the year with a 72.1 overall offensive grade from Pro Football Focus. He allowed an opponent passer rating of 108.1 on passes thrown in his direction.

The Lions' defense has dealt with some attrition since the beginning of free agency. Linebacker Alex Anzalone signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Amik Robertson departed for the Washington Commanders and defensive tackle Roy Lopez went back to the Arizona Cardinals all on the first day of the legal tampering period.

Detroit focused most of its early efforts in free agency on the offensive side of the ball. The team's first big splash was to bring in center Cade Mays, who agreed to a three-year deal reportedy worth up to $25 million. Additionally, the Lions brought in another offensive lineman in tackle Larry Borom.

On the second day of the legal tampering period, the Lions brought in running back Isiah Pacheco and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. These two moves directly corresponded with losses the Lions experienced, as they traded David Montgomery to Houston and lost Kyle Allen to the Buffalo Bills.

Detroit finally addressed its defense first on Thursday with the signing of former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Christian Izien. A versatile defender with experience playing both cornerback and safety, Izien has the ability to impact Detroit's defense in multiple ways.

On Thursday, the team lost one of its most productive EDGE defenders when Al-Quadin Muhammad inked a one-year deal to join Anzalone with the Tampa Bay Buccaners.

The Lions defense remains under the command of coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, who will enter his second season at the helm of the defense.

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