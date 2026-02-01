What A Perfect Offseason Looks Like for Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are at a crossroads this offseason.

After missing the postseason for the first time since the 2022 season, the Lions are looking to avoid another regression. They have one of the NFL's most talented rosters, but face some tough decisions.

General manager Brad Holmes will start the offseason with limited cap space, but can use different methods to set the team up to be participants in free agency. Additionally, the draft will be another big opportunity for the Lions to add young talent given their cap situation.

Here are five things that constitute a perfect offseason for the Lions ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Restructure contracts to create cap space

Currently, the Lions are in the negatives when it comes to cap space. As a result, if free agency started today it would be difficult for the Lions to be active players in that part of the player acqusition phase.

Fortunately, the Lions have some time to free up space to add free agents. The simplest way to do this is by restructuring contracts, namely that of quarterback Jared Goff who carries a cap hit just under $70 million.

By making some adjustments to Goff as well as the contract of potentially Amon-Ra St. Brown ($33.11 million cap hit) and Alim McNeill ($28.966 million), Detroit could be back in the mix to add valuable free agent talent. The Lions would benefit greatly from adding veteran talent from free agency, and as a result creating the necessary funds will be a big priority for them this offseason.

Add a defensive veteran

There are several high-end defensive free agents in this year's crop, and the Lions may be inclined to find their complementary piece to Aidan Hutchinson in free agency instead of the draft. Trey Hendrickson is the top free agent available, though his value may have dipped after an up-and-down 2025 season hampered by injury.

Other EDGE options include Jaelan Phillips and Odafe Oweh, both of whom could be in line for big contracts. If the Lions are able to restructure some contracts and create cap space, it instantly becomes more feasible to upgrade the defense and address some of the gaps in production that hampered them at times throughout the year.

While Oweh and Phillips may be unspectacular options, the Lions could see fit to pounce if those players don't immediately receive the offers they desire at one of the NFL's most valued positions.

If the Lions would rather go young at EDGE, which could make sense considering the value of the position and massive cost of bringing one in, perhaps an addition to the secondary would be beneficial. Intriguing options in this area include cornerbacks Riq Woolen and Jaylen Watson.

In previous seasons, the Lions have prioritized re-signing their own homegrown talent and utilized free agency to bring in players on short-term contracts with few exceptions. The three-year deal the team signed Cam Sutton to didn't pan out, while Amik Robertson and DJ Reader both had impactful two-year stints after signing in 2023.

The book remains out on how D.J. Reed will impact the team in a full season, as his first year in Detroit was marred by injury. However, the Lions could really bolster their chances of getting back into contention with another impactful free agent signing.

Sign C Tyler Linderbaum

The Lions felt the absence of Frank Ragnow throughout the year in 2025, as the retired Pro Bowl center left a big vacancy. Graham Glasgow was serviceable in his place for most of the year, but dealt with some injury issues late in the year and may not be the desired long-term answer.

For Detroit, a logical option could be to sign Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum in free agency if he does not agree to a new contract. Linderbaum has been named to three straight Pro Bowls and at age 26 could be a nice long-term solution. With the Lions' identity being based around the run game, having a player like Linderbaum in the middle would be massive.

Linderbaum would also take the pressure off of young players like Tate Ratledge and Christian Mahogany, particularly Ratledge who played plenty of center during training camp before starting every game at right guard as a rookie.

If Taylor Decker returns in 2026, the Lions would have three Pro Bowl selections amidst their starting five offensive linemen. There's no guarantee that Linderbaum makes it to the free agent market, but if he does, the Lions should waste little time to pounce.

Extend core members of 2023 draft class

With Holmes having some success in the 2023 draft, this offseason creates another chance to lock up those key players for the future. Holmes has not been hesitant to do this in recent years, as players like St. Brown, McNeill, Hutchinson, Jameson Williams and Kerby Joseph have all received hefty new deals.

Now, Holmes faces intriguing decisions on Jahmyr Gibbs, Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta and Brian Branch. Gibbs and Campbell won't need a new deal until next offseason should they have their fifth-year options excercised, but LaPorta and Branch don't have that luxury as second-round picks.

Reports late in the season indicated that the Lions would like to get a deal with Gibbs done this year, and he could demand top of the market money for a running back. Campbell is coming off an All-Pro season, and both LaPorta and Branch are coming off of seasons that ended early due to injury.

Extending all four may be difficult, and would cut into the amount of money for them to have available in future years. Like they did with Hutchinson last season, the Lions could wait on extensions for LaPorta and Branch until midseason to evaluate ramifications of their injuries.

However, by inking long-term deals with their two first-round picks, Detroit can set themselves up with leaders on both sides of the ball moving forward.

Emerge with two instant starters in draft

With Detroit's salary cap situation being what it is, even restructures and cuts can only create so much space. As a result, the pressure is on Brad Holmes to continue bringing in top-end talent through the NFL draft.

As a result of missing the postseason, the Lions will select 17th overall in the first-round of the 2026 NFL draft. This may be the highest-stakes draft that Holmes has had since the 2023 draft, which was the last year the team had two first-round picks thanks to the trade with the Rams.

More than that, the Lions would benefit greatly from making good not just on their first pick but also their second. Detroit has some needs, such as EDGE and offensive tackle, that could use young talent, and this year's class has some intriguing options.

Some combination of those two positions would be ideal early in the draft, such as pairing Miami EDGE Akheem Mesidor with Iowa offensive tackle Gennings Dunker in the first two rounds. Both players fit Detroit's style, and appear to be ready to contribute right away.

Other areas the Lions could target in the draft in the middle rounds include safety, quarterback and linebacker. After missing on Hendon Hooker, who they drafted in the third-round of the 2023 draft, perhaps the Lions would see value in adding another young passer to the room.

