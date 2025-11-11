Lions Star RB Earns High PFF Grade Against Commanders
The Detroit Lions bounced back in strong fashion from last week's loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
After the offense had looked out of sync for multiple weeks, head coach Dan Campbell took over the play-calling and the results were sterling. Detroit scored on every possession except for its last, which was used to run out the clock, and emerged victorious 44-22 in a win over the Washington Commanders.
Detroit got big performances on both sides of the ball, namely from running back Jahmyr Gibbs. He scored three touchdowns, two as a rusher and one as a receiver, and accounted for 172 all-purpose yards on 18 touches.
For his efforts, Gibbs was Detroit's highest-graded player by Pro Football Focus. He earned a 93.7 overall offensive grade to pace the team.
Defensively, the Lions were led by defensive tackle Roy Lopez. Though the nose tackle plays a rotational role, he made the most of his opportunities. He cleaned up a sack by Brian Branch, and added two tackles for loss en route to a 89.6 overall defensive PFF grade.
"Defensively, (Roy) Lopez showed up big time," Campbell said Monday. "He was disruptive, couldn’t block him. He’s just been a quietly productive guy for us the whole season and just really stepped up in a big way."
Other standouts included quarterback Jared Goff, who earned a 90.3 offensive grade after throwing for three touchdowns. Offensive tackle Penei Sewell and wide receivers Kalif Raymond and Jameson Williams also graded out highly offensively.
Defensively, Terrion Arnold had a pass breakup and finished with the second-highest PFF grade defensively before exiting with a brain injury. Linebackers Alex Anzalone and Jack Campbell, along with cornerback Arthur Maulet, rounded out the top-five.
Here are the Lions’ highest and lowest PFF-graded players from Sunday’s game with a minimum of 10 snaps played.
Highest PFF-graded offensive players
- RB Jahmyr Gibbs — 93.7
- QB Jared Goff — 90.3
- RT Penei Sewell — 83.3
- WR Kalif Raymond — 82.3
- WR Jameson Williams — 82.0
Lowest PFF-graded offensive players
- LT Taylor Decker — 66.4
- WR Isaac TeSlaa — 65.1
- C Trystan Colon — 63.8
- RB David Montgomery — 56.3
- TE Brock Wright — 55.8
Highest PFF-graded defensive players
- DT Roy Lopez — 89.6
- CB Terrion Arnold — 89.2
- LB Alex Anzalone — 74.4
- CB Arthur Maulet — 70.8
- LB Jack Campbell — 69.6
Lowest PFF-graded defensive players
- DE Aidan Hutchinson — 53.2
- DE Al-Quadin Muhammad — 47.1
- DT DJ Reader — 46.9
- DT Alim McNeill — 45.4
- DB Avonte Maddox — 38.1