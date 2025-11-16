Lions Thanksgiving Halftime Performer Revealed
The halftime entertainment for the Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving showdown with the Green Bay Packers has been revealed.
On Sunday, the organization revealed that musician Jack White will perform at halftime of the game. White is a Michigan native who is known for his role as the lead singer of 'The White Stripes' as well as his ongoing solo music career.
The matchup between the Lions and Packers will kick off at 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 27 at Ford Field in Detroit.
The Lions announced previously that they had agreed to a multi-year partnership with popular Detroit native rapper Marshall Mathers, better known as Eminem, and his long-term manager Paul Rosenberg to executive produce the annual halftime performance.
White, along with The White Stripes, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this month. He has won 12 GRAMMY awards throughout his career as a musician, and has expressed his support for Detroit-based teams as a native of the city.
"Born and raised in Detroit as the youngest of 10 siblings, Jack White’s utilitarian approach filters through all his work, from self-producing his own music to the Third Man empire he founded, to his upholstery and various other art and design pursuits," the Lions wrote in a press release. "Over a quarter century into his professional musical career, White’s ability to weave relevant, compelling, and poignant artistry into his music leaves him unparalleled."
White's performance will be a part of a collaboration between the Lions and Verizon, as Verizon will be providing opportunities for fans to pack hunger-relief kits outside of Ford Field on the day of the game, according to the organization in a press release.
The artist has been an avid supporter of Detroit professional sports teams, as he appeared for an interview for an inning of a Detroit Tigers game this summer against the Colorado Rockies.
The Lions also announced that 17-time GRAMMY award winner CeCe Winans will perform the national anthem prior to kickoff. Winans is another Detroit native who has been inducted in the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and has a spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Recent performers for the Lions' Thanksgiving halftime show include Shaboozey (2024), Jack Harlow (2023), Bebe Rexha (2022) and Big Sean (2021).
The Lions currently sit at 6-3 ahead of this week's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Detroit will play against the New York Giants next week before hosting the Packers on Thanksgiving.