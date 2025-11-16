Lions Pregame Preview: Will A.J. Brown Be Eagles Downfall Again?
The Detroit Lions may have to deal with some of the weather elements in their Week 11 road contest against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Blistering weather and high winds that are expected could alter slightly both teams willingness to throw the football.
Both team's feature high-end running backs who can make game-changing plays each time they touch the football.
One of the biggest storylines surrounding the Eagles has been the outspoken nature of veteran wideout A.J Brown.
Reports are coming out daily debating if the talented wideout is happy or not playing for the NFC East squad.
Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo spoke to reporters this week and shared he has had a great relationship with the 28-year-old.
"All the way back to 2022, we've had a really strong relationship," Patullo said, via Eagles OnSI. "Even throughout the year, him and I have had great talks. Even today, yesterday. There's nothing changed in our relationship. He's in my office a ton, hanging out, talking about football, talking about life, talking about things and what we can do differently, what we're doing currently. From that standpoint, nothing really changes.
"He knows how I feel about him and where we wanna go and what we're trying to do. Obviously, he's a main part in this offense, and when we game plan, we always want to look to 11, 26, 6, and 88, and that's where the ball needs to go."
It's been reported that Brown spoke to Eagles team owner Jeffrey Lurie on Thursday to encourage the wideout to cease talking about the team's offense on social media.
It was said to have been an amicable meeting, but typically Brown has demonstrated his frustrations when he has not been targeted by quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Dan Campbell indicated the Eagles have been on the mind of the roster and coaching staff for the past couple of years.
“I mean really the last two years we thought we were going to face them at some point. We really believed that. And so, I would just say that’s always kind of been there like, ‘Hey, we’re going to face the Eagles.’ And those were one of those teams that as you go throughout a season - I’m talking about over the last two years," said Campbell. "Some of these teams you face and you play, you’re like you’re not playing this team per se.
"Was it good enough to beat Philly when we face them? Was it good enough to beat San Francisco when we face them like ’23? That’s some of it is how you’ve got to look, which means it’s about you. It’s about you and you’re holding up your standards on what you believe winning football is, championship football," Campbell added. "And you’ve got to be on point in all three phases. And so yeah, we thought this would be - we would’ve seen them before now. But, get to see them this year, go out to their place which is great. It’ll be electric like we talked about and we’re looking forward to it.”
The latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast previews the Lions' Week 11 contest against the defending Super Bowl champions, keys to victory, how much to be concerned about the myriad of injuries the Lions are dealing with and discussing if Jared Goff is a better quarterback than Jalen Hurts.
