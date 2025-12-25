Expert Predictions: Will Detroit Lions Defeat Minnesota Vikings?

The Detroit Lions (8-7) will square off with the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) in a Christmas Day affair Thursday afternoon. Kickoff for the holiday tilt is set for 4:30 p.m. (EST).

Dan Campbell’s squad will be tested against Minnesota, which has won three in a row and will look to play spoiler against its divisional rival.

Here are the predictions from the Detroit Lions On SI staff for the Lions' Week 17 matchup with the J.J. McCarthy-less Vikings.

The Lions are in a must-win situation as they travel to one of the toughest stadiums to play in on Christmas Day. Detroit is tasked with defeating a Vikings team that won in Ford Field earlier this year, and even with quarterback issues throughout the season have managed to play spoiler as of late.

Controlling the line of scrimmage will be massive for Detroit’s chances of victory, as the Lions struggled to slow Minnesota’s pass-rush in the first meeting. Defensively, Aidan Hutchinson could get after Max Brosmer, who will be making his second career start.

Ultimately, with so much on the line, I think the Lions get it done on the road by coaxing Brosmer into multiple turnovers, and controlling the ball offensively.

Lions 31, Vikings 14

Although the Vikings will be without their starting quarterback (J.J. McCarthy), the Lions’ Christmas Day tilt with Minnesota will be far from a gimme.

Remember, in Week 9, Detroit lost at home to the Vikings, which have now won three straight.

Ultimately, I think Aidan Hutchinson and the Lions will generate enough pressure against Max Brosmer, McCarthy’s backup, to spoil Christmas for Minnesota and keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

However, I don’t see Detroit running away with it. I believe it’ll take a Jahmyr Gibbs TD run in the fourth quarter to seal the deal in the Week 17 affair.

Lions 31, Vikings 24

The Lions are now officially a long shot to make the playoffs this season.

Against the Minnesota Vikings, the question will be: Does the defense have the ability to stop a quarterback who does not have that much experience?

After back-to-back losses, Detroit should grind out a victory on Christmas, as the offense will figure out the issues limiting their rushing attack.

Jared Goff should again look to Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams to get the team into the end zone.

Lions 24, Vikings 20

On Christmas, the Lions hope to give themselves a very happy holiday. Earlier in the season, the Lions dropped their home game with the Vikings, and their injury report has continued to grow since then.

Fortunately for Motown’s hopes, Minnesota has also been invaded by the injury bug. The Vikings will miss T.J. Hockenson, J.J. McCarthy, and Ryan Kelly, among others, in Thursday’s contest. With what feels like the second-team Vikings offense against the second-team Lions secondary, expect some natural chaos.

The Lions struggled to run the ball against Minnesota last time, and with recent struggles, it is hard to see otherwise. The Lions’ leading rusher (Jahmyr Gibbs) finishes with under 50 yards, but Amon-Ra St. Brown redeems his pass-interference call with a pair of touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Vikings sputter with their depleted offense.

Lions 20, Vikings 13

