Lions' Week 11 Rooting Guide
The Detroit Lions are looking for a big win that would have significant playoff implications Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.
A win over the Eagles would bring Detroit to 7-3 on the season while also dropping the Eagles to the same record. With the head-to-head tiebreaker over Philadelphia and Tampa Bay in this scenario, Detroit would be behind only the winner of Sunday's showdown between the Rams and Seahawks for the NFC's No. 1 seed.
While the game against the Eagles will certainly carry big stakes, there are other ways in which the Lions can get help this week when it comes to playoff standings.
Here is a rooting guide for the Lions in Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season.
Packers at Giants — Giants
The Lions jumped past the Packers in the divisional standings when Green Bay lost to Philadelphia, and as a result it would benefit the Lions even more if they were to lose to the Giants. With a head-to-head meeting looming on Thanksgiving, it would be beneficial for Detroit to create as much separation as possible.
Panthers at Falcons — Falcons
The Panthers are in the hunt for the Wild Card, while the Falcons have struggled en route to a 3-6 start to the year. Carolina can get closer to first place with a win, but the Falcons helps increase the Lions' room for error in terms of the Wild Card should Detroit slip up.
Bears at Vikings — Vikings
While the Lions have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bears, the two teams are in a tie for first-place and a Vikings win would create some separation in the standings. Minnesota has the head-to-head over the Lions at this stage, but at 4-5 entering Sunday, they do not stage an immediate threat to the first-place spot.
Buccaneers at Bills — Bills
It's always best to root for AFC teams against NFC teams. The Lions hold the head-to-head over Tampa Bay, but with both teams currently having the same record a Bills loss would give Detroit some breathing room for the time being.
49ers at Cardinals — Cardinals
San Francisco's schedule to close the year is lighter than most, and as a result they are dangerous enough to warrant potentially making a run to the playoffs. As a result, a Cardinals win could halt some of their momentum.
Seahawks at Rams — Rams
Both teams enter Sunday with a 7-2 record, and first-place in the NFC West will be on the line. Detroit plays Los Angeles but not Seattle this season, so it may be best for the Seahawks to take on losses while the Lions can create their own separation by beating the Rams head-to-head in Week 15.
Cowboys at Raiders — Raiders
This is another scenario in which it's best to root for AFC teams over NFC teams. The Cowboys would drop to 3-6-1 with a loss, meaning it would be tough for them to catch the Lions especially with a head-to-head meeting looming after Thanksgiving.