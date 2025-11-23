Lions' Week 12 Rooting Guide
Entering Week 12, the Detroit Lions are currently on the outside of the playoff picture.
With their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last week, Detroit dropped out of a first-place tie with the Chicago Bears in the NFC North and down to third. As a result, they sit one spot out of the NFC's seven-team playoff picture.
Detroit could be right back in the mix as soon as Sunday evening if everything breaks their way, and have multiple head-to-head opportunities to control their own fate.
Here's a rooting guide for Lions fans in select Week 12 games that have impacts on the Lions' division title and playoff hopes.
Seahawks at Titans — Titans
Seattle currently holds the first Wild Card spot after a close loss to the NFC West leading Los Angeles Rams last week. Detroit doesn't have the Seahawks on their schedule this season, and as a result will need them to accumulate as many losses as possible. An upset by the Titans would be big for Detroit.
Vikings at Packers — Vikings
The tie between the Packers and Dallas Cowboys somewhat complicates things in the division, as Green Bay sits at 6-3-1 and in second-place in the NFC North. Lions fans should be rooting for former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy and the Vikings to go into Lambeau Field and pull off the upset ahead of Detroit's showdown with Green Bay on Thanksgiving.
Steelers at Bears — Steelers
Because the Lions beat the Bears in Week 2, Detroit could get back into first-place in the division with a win and losses by both the Packers and Bears. Aaron Rodgers is questionable to play for the Steelers, and the former archrival of the Lions could do Detroit a big favor by snapping Chicago's winning streak.
Eagles at Cowboys — Cowboys
The Eagles defeated Detroit last week, and have the head-to-head tiebreaker as a result. Because of this, the Lions would need external help to potentially jump the Eagles in the standings at any point this season. If Dallas can defeat Philadelphia and Detroit wins, it would only put one game of separation between their records.
Buccaneers at Rams — Buccaneers
The Lions have a big opportunity to get the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Rams in Week 15, and already have a win over the Buccaneers under their belt. Los Angeles sits at 8-2, and a loss would put one game between them and Detroit. If the Lions can go on a winning streak and the Rams drop a game between now and their matchup in December, the Lions could be in a position to help their playoff seeding tremendously.
Panthers at 49ers — Panthers
Currently, the 49ers hold the final Wild Card spot in the NFC at 7-4. A loss and a Detroit win would put the Lions back into the playoff mix regardless of any other outcome. Carolina has continued to improve led by third-year quarterback Bryce Young, and they would be 7-5 with a win. Both of these teams are among Detroit's competition for the Wild Card.