Lions WR to Play in NBA Celebrity All-Star Game

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will be featured during NBA All-Star Weekend this year.

St. Brown will be a part of this year's NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, which takes place annually during the league's All-Star weekend. This year, the game will be played at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Feb. 13.

The full list of celebrities participating in the game has not been officially revealed, but reports have indicated that St. Brown will be joined in the game by another NFL wide receiver in the Chargers' Keenan Allen.

The wideout is coming off another exceptional season in 2025, in which he recorded 117 catches for 1,401 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was once again a staple of consistency for the Lions, appearing in all 17 games despite dealing with multiple injuries.

St. Brown appears to be an avid basketball fan, as he has been observed at numerous Detroit Pistons games throughout his NFL career in Motown. He also was allegedly caught online playing the widely popular NBA video game, 'NBA 2K' late at night prior to a Sunday game.

Amon-Ra St. Brown will play in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday, Feb. 13 on ESPN 🍿



This is gonna be fun



pic.twitter.com/DRobFwkCvn — St. Brown Podcast (@StBrownPodcast) January 30, 2026

Detroit will also be represented in the actual NBA All-Star game this year, as Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham was named a starter for the game and will make his second straight All-Star appearance.

The Pistons pushed their record to 35-12 Friday night with a road win over the Golden State Warriors. Currently, Detroit's NBA team holds a 5.5 game lead over the New York Knicks for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Previously to St. Brown's appearance, the Lions' last representative in the NBA's celebrity game was Calvin Johnson, who played in the 2023 game in Salt Lake City, Utah. The NFL is well-represented in the game every year with different players electing to suit up in a game that also features actors and other celebrities.

Last year, the game featured one former NFL player as Terrell Owens suited up during the matchup in Oakland, California. In 2024, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons and Los Angeles Rams Puka Nacua each played in the game.

St. Brown has earned plenty of individual accolades since being drafted by the Lions in the fourth-round of the 2021 NFL draft. He has four straight seasons of over 1,000 receiving yards, and has been selected to four Pro Bowls and named a First Team All-Pro twice over the course of his five-year career.

