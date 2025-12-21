Lions' Week 16 Rooting Guide: Veteran QB Can Help Postseason Dreams

The Detroit Lions are still mathematically alive in the NFC North and playoff races, but their margin for error has dwindled and their chances are slipping.

First and foremost, the Lions need to win Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They still need some external help to make the postseason, but still have a head-to-head game against the first-place Chicago Bears to finish the regular season.

If the Lions win their next two and the Bears lose next week to the San Francisco 49ers, they could meet at Soldier Field with the chance to win the division for the third-straight time. The Bears took control of first-place in the NFC North by defeating the Green Bay Packers in overtime Saturday at Soldier Field.

Elsewhere in the NFC, three teams have already clinched playoff spots in the Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams. The Week 16 slate of games offers the San Francisco 49ers the chance to clinch a playoff spot as well, which would take away another available Wild Card slot.

Here are two games in Week 16 that could have an impact on the Lions' playoff hopes.

Buccaneers (7-7) at Panthers (7-7) — Panthers

This game doesn't have a direct impact on the Lions' playoff hopes, but if Detroit is able to get in they could see the NFC South division champion at some point.

This game doesn't have any impact on tiebreakers, as if the Lions and the winner of this game were to finish with the same record it would mean that Detroit lost one of their last three, meaning they would be out of the running in the division and as such a Wild Card team.

Sunday's game will be the first of two meetings in three weeks between these two, who are currently tied for first in the division. At this point, fans are welcome to cheer for whichever team they'd rather see in the postseason.

Tampa Bay has won the NFC South in each of the last four years, so the Panthers winning would bring a new sense of parity in the division and be a nice story for head coach Dave Canales and company.

49ers (10-4) at Colts (8-6) — Colts

Lions fans can once again root for the comeback story of Phillip Rivers, as the 44-year-old could help Detroit’s playoff chances by engineering an upset. Currently, the 49ers sit at 10-4, and a loss would bring the Lions one game closer to them in the playoff standings.

On the other hand, a win by the 49ers would result in them clinching a playoff spot and leaving just one Wild Card spot available for whichever teams are unable to win their division. Currently, that spot would be up for grabs between the two teams in the NFC North's three-team race that do not wind up winning the division.

Detroit will be rooting for the 49ers next week against the Bears, but a loss this week would be ideal. The Colts pushed the Seahawks to the brink last week on the road, and could put themselves in a position to play spoiler by knocking off the 49ers.

There is a playoff scenario where the Lions would get into the playoffs if they win out and the 49ers lose out, so any loss by Kyle Shanahan's team theoretically helps the Lions.

