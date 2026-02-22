Hidden Draft Gem For Detroit Lions to Scout at NFL Combine

The Detroit Lions will have an opportunity to evaluate a player at the scouting combine that many draft analysts consider a hidden gem.

On Sports Illustrated NFL draft analyst recently compiled a list of hidden gems for each team to evaluate next week in Indianapolis.

For the Lions, Illinois Fighting Illini defensive end Gabe Jacas was the player listed.

As Justin Melo explained, "The Detroit Lions have needed a running mate for Aidan Hutchinson. Illinois' Gabe Jacas may post the highest bench-press reps of any EDGE in NFL Scouting Combine attendance. That'll play for Dan Campbell and his preferred blueprint of strength and toughness."

Jacas caught the attention of many scouts with his performance at the Senior Bowl. Trimming down to 260 pounds from 270 improved his movement noticeably.

In 2025, the talented defensive lineman led the Big Ten with 11.0 sacks (6th) during the regular season. For a Lions' team that values punching the football out, Jacas impressed last season, as he recorded three forced fumbles.

Being a team captain as a senior should certainly catch attention of the Lions coaching staff and personnel department, based on the value placed on players demonstrating leadership.

“It meant everything,” Jacas expressed, via writer Adam Slivon at the Senior Bowl. “I always see myself as a leader.I lead by example. I was a vocal leader, and to be voted [captain] from my teammates meant a lot. It’s something you earn, that isn’t given to you. It’s not given by coaches, regardless of what they think. It’s from your teammates, so it was a pretty cool moment for me.”

He expressed, when asked to give a self-scouting report, that he was violent against the run and played physical against tight ends and opposing tackles.

“I got good speed, good power. I’m able to utilize my speed and power, I have really good hands. Very violent in the run game. Physical against tight ends, physical against tackles," said Jacas. "I’m able to rush the passer very well. I think I’ve shown that week in and week out. Couple weaknesses, I would say to be consistent in my rushes. Creating more takeaways, creating more havoc plays. That’s just the name of the game.”

The pre-season All-American put himself in a solid position to among the many defensive ends drafted this year.

