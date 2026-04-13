Michigan WR Is Latest Detroit Lions Top-30 Visit

The Detroit Lions have brought in a local wide receiver for a visit prior to the NFL Draft.

With the first round of the Draft just under two weeks away, the Lions have been filling up their local visits in recent weeks. This time, the Lions have brought in Michigan wide receiver Donaven McCulley.

According to analyst Pete Nakos, McCulley visited the Lions prior to completing a workout with the New Orleans Saints. Specifics of the visit including date were not reported.

McCulley is coming off a season with the Wolverines after beginning his career with the Indiana Hoosiers. He had 39 catches for 588 yards and three touchdowns playing with highly touted five-star recruit Bryce Underwood behind center.

He's fairly new to playing the position, as he began his college career with the Hoosiers as a quarterback. This shows in some of his route breaks, which need fine-tuning, but at 6-foot-4 he has intriguing size and could be a reliable outside receiver at the professional level with some development.

His size and athleticism also lends itself to being a solid blocker on the perimeter, and on tape McCulley has shown the ability to be reliable in this area. Blocking is a trait the Lions have valued from their receivers under head coach Dan Campbell.

Currently, McCulley is viewed as a late-Day 3 prospect or priority undrafted free agent by most draft experts.

Michigan WR Donaven McCulley recently completed a private workout for the New Orleans Saints and is coming off a top-30 visit with the Detroit Lions, his reps Billy Davis & Jeff Chukwuma of FOA Sports Group tell @On3. https://t.co/ECXzB8AvEz pic.twitter.com/g86LyBL5FW — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) April 13, 2026

The Lions have solid receiver depth at the top of the depth chart, headlined by All-Pro Amon-Ra St. Brown. St. Brown has had four straight seasons of over 1,000 receiving yards and has established himself as one of the most consistent and durable players in the game.

Behind St. Brown is Jameson Williams, who has emerged as a bona fide second option for the offense. He has had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, and earned a three-year contract extension prior to the start of the 2025 season.

The Lions lost reliable veteran Kalif Raymond, but expect Isaac TeSlaa to take a big jump in his second NFL season. As a rookie, the third-round pick caught 16 passes in total with six going for touchdowns.

Detroit also signed veteran Greg Dortch, who played previously with the Arizona Cardinals under the direction of new Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

McCulley is the latest reported visit for the Lions leading up to the draft. The group of players who have had reported visits with the team include Florida defensive lineman Caleb Banks, Tennessee EDGE Tyre West, Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder and Marshall running back/wide receiver Demarcus Lacey.