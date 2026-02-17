2 Potential Tight End Cut Candidates Detroit Lions Should Monitor

The Detroit Lions are expected to use more offensive sets that utilize two or three tight ends on the field at the same time.

New offensive coordinator Drew Petzing had success featuring Trey McBride, who has emerged as one of the league's top tight ends.

Recently, two veteran tight ends were listed among those with elevated 2026 salary cap figures that could result in their teams making the decision to cut ties with them.

T.J. Hockenson of the Minnesota Vikings and Cole Kmet of the Chicago Bears could find themselves seeking new places to play by the start of the 2026 season.

If both are available, general manager Brad Holmes may make the decision to target one of them, if the price is affordable.

"Hockenson totaled 155 catches, 1,479 yards and eight touchdowns over 25 games with the Vikings in 2022 and 2023, playing at or near the level that earned him two Pro Bowl selections in Detroit. Unfortunately, over his 25 games since the start of 2024, the veteran tight end has totaled just 92 catches for 893 yards and three touchdowns," writes Matt Okada. "Those numbers all fall short of his 2023 production alone. So, while the four-year, $66 million extension he signed just before 2023 initially seemed like a score for the front office, it’s since become a burden."

In 2026, the former Lions tight end has a cap hit of $21.3 million, which is tops in the NFL at his position. Minnesota could save $8.9 million by releasing him. If he is designated a post-June 1 cut, the team could save $16 million.

In Chicago, Colston Loveland had a very productive rookie campaign, and figures to be an even bigger part of Ben Johnson's offense in 2026.

"After watching Loveland’s breakout down the stretch — and the corresponding drop in Kmet’s numbers -- it becomes tougher to justify Kmet's $11.6 million cap hit in 2026. Chicago, which currently sits $5.3 million in the red, can move on for a whopping $8.4 million in cap savings," writes Okada. "Kmet enjoyed his best campaigns in 2022 and '23, and he's largely average as a run blocker.

"Combine his decreasing production with the price point and Kmet doesn't make much sense as a TE2 behind Loveland -- even in an offense that often uses two TEs. I'd expect the Bears to move on and potentially sign a player like Tommy Tremble or Darnell Washington in free agency."

Additional reading from Detroit Lions On SI