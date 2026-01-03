Mock Draft Roundup: Lions Nab Taylor Decker Replacement

It's time for the inaugural Detroit Lions OnSI mock draft roundup for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Over the last week, the Lions have prioritized beefing up their offensive line and the EDGE position at No. 15 overall.

Let’s take a look now at who the draft pundits have Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting in the first round.

EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech

Bailey is currently being drafted by the following:

Detroit Lions OnSI (Christian Booher) ; FOX Sports (FOX Sports Research)

Offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, Miami (Fla.)

Mauigoa is being mocked by the following:

The Athletic (Nick Baumgardner) ; Pro Football Network (Jack Aaron)

As Baumgardner opines, “This could be a dream come true for the Lions, who suddenly have major needs along the offensive line — possibly including at left tackle, depending on what Taylor Decker decides about his future. Mauigoa would fit in with Detroit’s culture. He could play OT opposite Penei Sewell immediately or even guard for a year or two if need be.

If the Lions get their O-line repaired this offseason, they’ll be an easy pick as a bounce-back candidate in 2026.”

Offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Proctor is presently being selected by the following:

Draft Countdown (Brad Menendez) ; Pro Football Focus (Gordon McGuinness)

EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Faulk is presently being mocked by the following:

WalterFootball.com (Charlie Campbell)

As Campbell writes, “Even if Al-Quadin Muhammad gets re-signed, he will be 31, and the Lions could use a long-term end to pair with Aidan Hutchinson.

Faulk had 29 tackles with two sacks and three passes batted in 2025. The Tigers’ defensive coaches squandered Faulk’s pass-rush ability by making him two-gap rather than letting him rush upfield. Faulk was a beast for Auburn in 2024, with a big-time presence behind the line of scrimmage. He had seven sacks, 45 tackles, and one forced fumble. He has shown speed and power as a pass rusher while being a big-bodied lineman to defend the run. The 6-foot-6, 288-pounder has upside to develop as he gains experience. Sources say that Faulk is a great kid, hard worker, and loves football.”

Cornerback Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

McCoy is currently being drafted by the following:

CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson)

As Wilson pens, “McCoy is a physical corner who can play man on an island and is also comfortable in zone looks. He's in phase on vertical routes, and in run support he comes downhill looking to thump someone. He's coming off a January ACL injury, and while he's yet to get back on the field, he could end up being the best CB in this class.”

More from Detroit Lions OnSI