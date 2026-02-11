Detroit Lions Target Georgia OT in Latest Field Yates Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions are expected to be in the market for an offensive lineman in this year's NFL Draft.

After a season in which Graham Glasgow replaced Frank Ragnow, who abruptly retired last offseason, the team could look to find the center of the future in the draft, or could look to add another replacement for Taylor Decker.

In the last 2026 NFL mock draft posted by ESPN NFL draft analyst Field Yates, the Lions find a player who could end up being Decker's eventual replacement.

With pick No. 17, Yates has general manager Brad Holmes targeting an offensive tackle.

"With Taylor Decker's future uncertain, the Lions must shore up the left tackle spot. Freeling is a player I'm higher on than most draft analysts, ranking him third among offensive tackles," Yates writes. "I believe he has a real shot to skyrocket his draft stock between now and April. Freeling has only 18 career starts and under 1,600 snaps played, but the upside is massive. He stands at nearly 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds with 35-inch arms; those measurables combined with great pass protection skills are hard to find. Freeling allowed only two sacks last season."

Detroit's veteran left tackle is expected to take his time in order to make the correct decision about his playing future.

Decker expressed following the Lions road victory against the Bears, their final game of the 2025 season, "You know how in those fantasy like medieval shows there's like that old warrior and he just wants to die in battle? I feel like that's how I feel, but I can't. I can't do that because it's not just me. It doesn't just affect me. Hypothetically speaking about it. And that makes it harder. That makes it so much harder because I know I can still play, but what is that going to make the future of my family look like? And my future?”

Detroit still has Giovanni Manu on the roster, but it is not expected that he would be ready by the start of the 2026 season to assume the role of starting left tackle.

Penei Sewell may end up being the team's left tackle of the future, but he expressed to reporters during locker room clean out he had not had any conversations about switching positions.

At the Super Bowl, he told the Detroit Free Press he was going to give Decker all the space he needed to make his decision.

“I give Big Dog his space," said Sewell. "He’s been in it for quite some time now, so he deserves it and whatever he decides it’s the best thing for him.”

