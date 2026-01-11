Mock Draft Roundup: Lions Stabilize Offensive, Defensive Lines

It's time for the second Detroit Lions OnSI mock draft roundup for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Over the last week, the Lions have prioritized stabilizing both sides of the line at No. 17 overall.

Let’s take a look now at who the draft pundits have Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting in the first round.

Offensive tackle Caleb Lomu, Utah

Lomu is presently being mocked by the following:

ESPN (Jordan Reid) ; Pro Football Network (Jacob Infante)

As Reid writes, “It could be time for the Lions to develop a succession plan for left tackle Taylor Decker, who will be 32 before next season and struggled with injuries in 2025. Detroit needs young talent on the offensive line, and Lomu is a 6-foot-6, 304-pound redshirt sophomore who is loaded with potential. He improved his consistency in pass protection this season, giving up only six pressures and zero sacks, but Lomu still needs to add strength to his frame to become a better run blocker.”

EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami (Fla.)

Mesidor is currently being selected by the following:

ESPN’s “First Draft” (Mel Kiper Jr.)

As Kiper opines, “A guy that can play outside, inside. You can move him around. Aidan Hutchinson’s a big-time performer, a big-time performer, but you need more. You’ve got Jordan Love in that division, and now you have Caleb Williams playing at that elite level. We’ll see what J.J. McCarthy develops into with the Minnesota Vikings, but certainly the Detroit Lions in that division, just overall in the NFL, having the guy with the versatility and the skill-set and the production.”

Offensive tackle Spencer Fano, Utah

Fano is presently being projected by the following:

Sports Illustrated (Daniel Flick)

As Flick pens, “Lions left tackle Taylor Decker is contemplating retirement, and while Detroit could—and still may—decide to move right tackle Penei Sewell back to the left side, where he played in college, there’s still a starting spot to fill on the offensive line. The 6' 6", 308-pound Fano has experience playing both tackle spots. He has quick feet to mirror speed rushers and handle counters, and he’s effective pulling and climbing as a run blocker.”

Offensive lineman Vega Ioane, Penn State

Ioane is currently being drafted by the following:

Yahoo Sports (Charles McDonald)

Defensive tackle Peter Woods, Clemson

Woods is currently being selected by the following:

The Draft Network (Keith Sanchez)

Per Sanchez, “The Detroit Lions found out this year that it is tough to have sustained success; if you're not getting better every offseason, you're getting worse. I don't think it’s time to panic in Detroit—it’s just time to tweak and retool. One of those retooling actions that could happen is improving this defense in the trenches. Peter Woods is one of the best players in this entire draft and has the upside to be an impact player early on for the Lions' defense, serving as a nice one-two punch with Aidan Hutchinson.”

Defensive tackle Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

McDonald is currently being mocked by the following:

FOX Sports (Rob Rang)

As Rang writes, “General manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have prioritized brute size, strength and physicality along the line of scrimmage, but that didn’t keep the Lions from slipping to 14th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed in 2025 after ranking fifth in this critical category a year ago. With injuries and inconsistency plaguing Detroit’s middle, the club could see McDonald — this draft’s best run-stuffer — as an immediate upgrade.”

EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (Fla.)

Bain is presently being picked by the following:

The Ringer (Danny Kelly)

EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech

Bailey is currently being drafted by the following:

FOX Sports (FOX Sports Research)

Offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, Miami (Fla.)

Mauigoa is being mocked by the following:

USA Today (Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz) ; DraftWire (Curt Popejoy)

Offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Proctor is presently being selected by the following:

USA Today (Ayrton Ostly) ; The Athletic (Nick Baumgardner)

EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Faulk is presently being mocked by the following:

RealGM (Jeff Risdon)

Cornerback Mansoor Delane, LSU

Delane is presently being selected by the following:

CBS Sports (Mike Renner)

As Renner pens, “Mansoor Delane was the best man corner in college football this fall, and the Lions are one of the man-heaviest teams in the NFL. While the Lions have options in the pipeline, like Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw, they've yet to prove anything meaningful two years in.”

