Mock Draft Roundup: Miami Defensive End Is Popular Pick For Lions

It's time for the 13th Detroit Lions OnSI mock draft roundup for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Over the last week, the Lions have increasingly prioritized finding an EDGE to complement Aidan Hutchinson at No. 17 overall.

Let’s take a look now at who the draft pundits have Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting in the first round.

Offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, Miami (Fla.)

Mauigoa is presently being projected by the following:

Pro Football Network (Alec Elijah)

EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami (Fla.)

Mesidor is presently being mocked by the following:

A to Z Sports (Mike Payton; Lions trade down to No. 26 overall) ; NFL.com (Bucky Brooks) ; Pro Football Focus (Jordan Plocher) ; CBS Sports (Garrett Podell)

As Plocher pens, “The Lions are finally able to add a consistent pass-rush threat opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Only one time since Hutchinson has been in Detroit has another Lions defender topped 50 hurries in a season, and that was Al-Quadin Muhammad in 2025 (53), but he left in free agency.

Mesidor was one of the most productive pass rushers in college football in 2025, amassing 13 sacks, four quarterback hits and 50 hurries on 445 pass-rush snaps. He finished the 2025 season with a 94.2 PFF pass-rushing grade against true pass sets, the second-best mark in the draft class.”

EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (Fla.)

Bain is presently being selected by the following:

FOX Sports (Joel Klatt)

As Klatt pens, “I think the Lions could really use another pass rusher, even if they already have Aidan Hutchinson. Putting Bain with Hutchinson would give Detroit two members on the All-Motor Team. They would wear offensive tackles out. How would opposing teams shift their protections? One of them would get a one-on-one matchup that they would win.”

Offensive tackle Caleb Lomu, Utah

Lomu is presently being selected by the following:

Pro Football Network (Jacob Infante) ; Pro Football Network (T.J. Randall)

As Infante explains, “Few expected the level of regression the Detroit Lions experienced in 2025. After the release of long-time starting left tackle Taylor Decker, they find themselves with a big hole along an offensive line that already took a step back after key departures the previous offseason.

Caleb Lomu is a smooth, polished left tackle who didn’t allow a single sack in 382 pass-blocking reps during the 2025 regular season. His hand timing, balance, and range in pass protection make him a top offensive tackle prospect and a worthy first-round selection in this 2026 NFL Mock Draft.”

Offensive tackle Monroe Freeling, Georgia

Freeling is currently being mocked by the following:

Detroit Lions On SI (Christian Booher) ; FOX Sports (Ben Arthur) ; Sports Illustrated (Daniel Flick)

As Flick writes, “The Lions released starting left tackle Taylor Decker and now need a replacement in the draft. Freeling, who’s risen from unheralded to likely first-round pick, is an athletic mover with plenty of bend and agility. He needs to keep getting stronger, but Freeling could be a tremendous blindside blocker at the next level.”

Offensive tackle Blake Miller, Clemson

Miller is presently being mocked by the following:

The Detroit News (Nolan Bianchi) ; NFL.com (Mike Band) ; The Draft Network (Jaime Eisner)

As Eisner opines, “The Taylor Decker era is over in Detroit and a new left tackle is needed. Enter Blake Miller, a name that is rising up draft boards as we inch closer to April. Miller has a phenomenal college resume with good size and a ton of power. He's played mostly right tackle, but he should have no issues moving over to the left side if needed or sticking at right tackle with Penei Sewell moving over. Miller and Sewell can form a formidable bookend tandem in Detroit.”

Offensive tackle Spencer Fano, Utah

Fano is presently being selected by the following:

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco)

Offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Proctor is presently being selected by the following:

ESPN (Field Yates) ; NFL.com (Charles Davis) ; USA Today (Google Gemini) ; CBS Sports (Josh Edwards) ; WalterFootball (Charlie Campbell)

As Yates opines, "Left tackle is a sizable need for Detroit with the departure of Taylor Decker after 10 seasons. Proctor is a sizable answer to the problem -- literally -- at 6-7, 352 pounds. He has power when he gets his hands on defenders in the running game as well.

Proctor's tape had up-and-down moments during his final college season, as sometimes his foot quickness was overmatched by edge rushers. But the upside is immense for the 20-year-old left tackle, who started all 40 games he appeared in at Alabama.”

EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Faulk is currently being mocked by the following: