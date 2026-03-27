One CB Detroit Lions Could Target in Every Round of 2026 NFL Draft

As the Detroit Lions continue building a roster capable of returning to the playoffs in 2026, adding young, cost-controlled talent at cornerback via this April's NFL Draft should remain a priority.

Here’s one intriguing option at corner in each round the Lions presently own a draft pick.

First round: Mansoor Delane, LSU

Delane is one of the consensus top options at the position. If the Lions are going to draft one at No. 17, this might be their guy.

As NFL.com's Lance Zierlein writes, “He excels in press coverage, altering release timing with punches and slides. Smooth hips and efficient footwork keep him connected in man coverage, while his processing allows for quick transitions in off-man and short zone looks. He has good top-end speed for vertical phasing but is inconsistent turning to find the football. While he locks in on the route at times, he’s rarely oblivious to the quarterback’s actions, allowing him to slam catch windows shut and play the football.”

The LSU product earned a 90.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus during the 2025 season, ranking third among 897 qualified cornerbacks. He also recorded the fourth-best coverage grade of all cornerbacks (90.7).

Delane would easily be a Week 1 starter in the Motor City.

Second round: Chris Johnson, San Diego State

Johnson dominated the Mountain West Conference in 2025. If his production carries over to the pro level, he might become a shutdown-level CB.

Bonus second round option: Treydan Stukes, Arizona

A team captain at Arizona, Stukes is a hybrid cornerback who tested well at the NFL Combine.

He recorded four interceptions and six passes defensed in 2025, earning a 90.1 overall defensive grade from Pro Football Focus for his efforts. The overall mark ranked sixth among 897 qualified corners.

Fourth round: Will Lee III, Texas A&M

Lee fits the mold of a developmental outside corner with starting upside.

Playing in the SEC, he’s already faced top-tier competition, and his length and physicality make him an appealing fit for defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard’s unit. While he may need technical refinement, the tools are more than evident.

Fifth round: Davis Igbinosun, Ohio State

Igbinosun brings Big Ten pedigree and competitive toughness.

He’s a physical defender who excels in run support and isn’t afraid to challenge receivers at the catch point. He projects as a valuable depth piece with special teams ability early in his career.

Sixth round: Ephesians Prysock, Washington

Prysock had a solid 2025 campaign at Washington, permitting an opposing passer rating of 87.2 and a completion percentage of 57.5 percent on passes thrown his way. He was also efficient as a tackler, with a missed tackle rate of slightly above 10 percent.

Seventh round: Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin

Demmings is equipped with a high degree of upside due to his size (6-foot-1, 193 pounds) and athletic profile.

At the 2026 NFL Combine, he demonstrated his athleticism, posting elite testing numbers in multiple drills. He ran a 4.41 40-yard dash, while also notching a 42-inch vertical jump and an 11’0” broad jump.

While raw, his traits are worth betting on in the seventh round.